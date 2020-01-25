It doesn't look like her! Jennifer Lopez surprises all her fans in a portrait without Photoshop

Jennifer López is undoubtedly characterized by her pictures of a heart attack, we are used to always seeing her perfectly. But unfortunately no one is perfect, we are all people with thousands of defects and this time JLO was taken prisoner and she didn’t edit her photography with Photoshop.

Despite the years Jennifer Lopez day after day shows us that she is the same girl as “candela” as always, with a lot of energy and an excellent voice for music. Until recently, the singer and actress were involved in films, showing that despite her age she is still a real “sweetheart”.

JLO wants to show that she still has a lot to give and to show, her infarct photos reveal that thanks to her hard training she still maintains her dream image.

But just as there are Jennifer fans, there are others who want to harm her for no reason, who want to lower her as or from the list of the most coveted actresses. Well, this snapshot is circulating on the networks, it seems that they definitely want to ruin the image of Marc Anthony’s ex-wife.

Insure their haters and want to ‘prove’ that Lopez “It’s not what it seems to be with pounds of makeup,” these people want to silence all those fans who defend the interpreter of ” The ring . “

It is clear that the photo is completely unprocessed and without a drop of Photoshop, as is normal to see celebrity photos. Perhaps the impression is great, but there is no doubt that this woman with or without makeup still looks spectacular despite her age.