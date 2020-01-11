A federal judge at a US Navy base in Key West called security lax and “stupid” at best after two Chinese nationals entered military property by simply ignoring and passing through the guard at the entrance.

“It’s confusing the mind,” said Judge Lurana Snow of the US District Court in Key West on Friday in the bank.

Snow added that the present case remains problematic.

Yuhao Wang and Jielun Zhang, who are full-time undergraduates at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, are charged in a complaint to resist the guard on the morning of January 4th in front of the entrance to the Sigsbee Park Annex, so they were able to take illegal photos of make sensitive military goods.

Snow on Friday ordered Wang and Zhang to be arrested until their cases are resolved and the prosecutors agreed that they pose a flight risk.

Despite her shock at how easily the couple got to Sigsbee and was on the go for almost half an hour, Snow says she takes the incident seriously.

“It is not my belief that the defendants are undercover agents or master spies,” said Snow.

But she said she thought her purpose this morning was “to provide information that is valuable to others than these two defendants.”

According to FBI agents, it took 30 minutes to find the two 24-year-olds accused of abuse to photograph military facilities. Neither has been charged.

A spokeswoman for the Navy said Thursday the search was closer to 15 minutes.

The defense of the students is that they were tourists on vacation.

“Things are not always what they seem,” said federal defender Juan Michelen, who represents Wang. “I can see why this can be a great case.”

“They could have videotaped everything into the world when the security forces caught up with them,” said Snow. “I’m horrified.”

Sigsbee Park is one of seven Navy-owned outbuildings in Key West and the Lower Keys.

Sigsbee, located on an island called Dredgers Key, is mostly a residential area for about 500 families, both military and civilian.

There is a public charter school in the school district, and there is a restaurant and bar, a car wash, a commissioner, baseball fields, and a waterfront caravan park.

In the park, Wang and Zhang have reportedly taken their photos with cell phones and a Nikon camera on Fleming Key, a nearby over-water island where the Navy keeps “small arms” in weapon bunkers, Key West Naval Air Station spokeswoman Trice said Denny.

Only one street connects Sigsbee with Key West in front of North Roosevelt on Kennedy Drive in the city’s new town.

The entrance has a guard and a parking arm, which is usually open during the day, some residents said.

“We had intrusion problems,” said Denny. “We remain vigilant. It is the 27 miles of the coast that are the problem.”

The same day that Wang and Zhang went to the base, Denny said two men came ashore after docking their boat behind a house on Sigsbee. The police were called and accompanied by the base.

“You said you were lost,” said Denny. “We have seen these things in the past. We also landed Cubans at the base. This is another form of intrusion.”

Denny said the Navy trains for incident entry as well as active shooters.

“Hopefully something will change,” said Snow. “I’m not worried about the Navy because this is a new phenomenon, but I really hope they will do something.”

According to the online business journal Quartz, this phenomenon is occurring in an increasing number of cases in which Chinese civilians are recruited from Beijing to collect sensitive military technologies and reports.

Quartz refers to a 2018 podcast interview with William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center since 2014.

“China is number one,” said Evanina to former CIA deputy director Michael Morell. “In the long run, they are the biggest threat to our national security, there is none – they are not even close.”

Evanina said: “These jobs outside the embassy where they send engineers, business people and students to do the same way of collecting, recruiting, co-opting information … on a large scale.”

There have already been two cases in Key West in which two other Chinese nationals were illegally caught at naval bases.

In a similar case, another Chinese student, Lyuyou Liao, was arrested the day after Christmas for being accused of entering Truman’s annex to the Naval Air Station to photograph defenses.

He was stopped by federal agents who found photos of military facilities on his cell phone.

A fourth Chinese citizen arrested at Key West Naval Base in September 2018 was Zhao Qianli. Qianli claimed to be a music student from China and was caught by the Key West police for breaking into the high-security naval base. He later informed the federal authorities that he was lost and did not understand that it was a military base.

Investigators found photos and videos on Qianli’s cell phone and on his digital camera, which he had taken from government buildings and an antenna field from the Ministry of Defense on the military base.

Last February, 20-year-old Qianli pleaded guilty to photographing a number of defenses at Key West’s military facility and was sentenced to one year in prison by U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore.

The judge gave him the maximum sentence, which was higher than the sentencing guidelines of zero to six months. The United States attorney filed for nine months in prison.

