Isuzu works with Honda to develop hydrogen-powered trucks

While Mercedes is busy introducing its new electric garbage truck, Isuzu turns to Honda to clarify the future of its own heavy-duty alternative fuel trucks. That’s right. You go hydrogen.

In a press release last week, Isuzu outlined the terms of an agreement with Honda to lay the foundation for closer cooperation between the two companies in the development of the powertrain.

Stressing the need to “address the ongoing global challenge of reducing human’s ecological footprint,” Isuzu turned to Honda, a 30-year-old veteran in the field of hydrogen fuel cells, for help developing powertrains and their mining and financial solutions Infrastructural obstacles to the spread of hydrogen-based alternatives to conventional internal combustion engines.

Isuzu went on to describe how the agreement was mutually beneficial for both companies. The truck manufacturer was looking for ways to expand the range of alternative fuels, and Honda, long a proponent of fuel cell technology, was looking for partners who could develop applications for its technology beyond niche models such as the FCX Clarity.

Interestingly, Isuzu turned to Honda for the fuel cell effort, not GM, an established partner for powertrains. GM supplies Isuzu with Gas-V8 for its medium-duty trucks and the two companies also cooperate on medium-sized pickups. GM also has a history of fuel cell technology that dates back to the hy-wire show car of the 2000s, but only in 2017 as an autonomous commercial vehicle prototype with a fuel cell drive called SURUS.

The agreement between Izuzu and Honda follows another contract that the truck manufacturer has signed with a rival. Just last month, Isuzu and Volvo Trucks formed their own strategic alliance. Although it is not entirely clear whether these efforts should envisage the development of alternative energies, an Isuzu statement points to the need for cooperation to “create a larger volume base to support necessary forthcoming technology investments”.

While Volvo is considering using hydrogen, it sees the prospects for the technology as a bit more bearish than that of other vendors in the heavy truck market and sees them as a complement to pure electrification. Others, like Isuzu partner Honda, are more enthusiastic.

Hino, owned by Toyota, the maker of the Mirai fuel cell sedan, is investing heavily in the technology and recently unveiled a hydrogen-powered concept truck based in Kenworth in Califonia. This truck had a range of 300 miles and could be filled much faster than the electric long-haul trucks promised by Tesla.

In fact, it is this fast fueling technology that has led other truck manufacturers, from Mercedes to Hyundai to the start of Nikola, to focus on hydrogen when it comes to long-distance transportation.

In contrast to distribution drives, which are usually carried out by smaller vehicles with longer downtimes, long-distance journeys require hours at motorway speed. To keep driving times similar to diesel trucks, whatever comes next needs to be refueled in minutes and put back on the road, not in the hours that a current electric vehicle needs to charge. In this sense, hydrogen fuel cells sound much better for this application than battery-electric trucks. The biggest hurdle for this is the infrastructure.

With this new project between Isuzu and Honda, however, the focus seems to be just as much on the challenges of the infrastructure as on the vehicles themselves. Both Honda and Isuzu are aware that partnerships are the only way to produce hydrogen if an adequate tank infrastructure can be built. Without the infrastructure, it is difficult to justify the development costs for vehicles that, like previous fuel cell cars, are kept away from the nearest hydrogen pump.

Of course, your project is only as good as your partners. Fortunately for Isuzu and Honda, they have history. In the 1990s, Honda went to Isuzu to help build an SUV range to meet demand. The result was the original Honda Passport and the Acura SLX. We love these two new editions and Honda recently showed that they are anything but ashamed of their previous arrangement. I would like to think that this is a good sign of this round of cooperation, but we only have to find out in due course.