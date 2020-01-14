Last week a vacant house in the city center was consumed by a fire. The cause remains under investigation. Ward 3 councilor Evert Botha told paNOW Council is working hard to find solutions to the problems that come from vacant houses, but added that it is a complicated matter.

“I wish there was a magic wand, but at the moment our most powerful tool is our statutes department and I think they do an exceptional job, given the limited resources they have,” he said.

Botha welcomed the report from the statutes and added that it is the success of residents who constantly call their councilors and engage statutes to ensure that the properties are handled. He explained that the council has “extended time and again” to see how much more they could do with regard to improving or quickly following the process when dealing with homes that may require demolition.

“Ultimately, there is a variety of laws and statutes, not only in the city, but also in the province that we must follow,” he said, and some complications have occurred with some of the landlords who are not physically in live in the city.

During this week’s management committee meeting, the council discussed a new incentive that would essentially result in the city providing financial assistance to buyers of a first home. Botha said that no fewer than five home buyers could get help every year.

“Hopefully some of these home buyers will buy properties to redecorate them,” he said.

