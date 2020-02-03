Israel’s Netanyahu in Uganda to strengthen African ties

KAMPALA, Uganda – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Uganda on Monday and said his country “is going back to Africa in a big way”.

Before leaving Israel, Netanyahu spoke of “very important diplomatic, economic and security ties that will be told.” He said that at the end of his visit to the East African nation, he hopes to have “very good news” for Israel.

The Israeli leader was welcomed by the Prime Minister of Uganda at the international airport in Entebbe, where Netanyahu’s brother Yonatan was fatally hit by a bullet when he led Israeli commandos in a bold mission to rescue hijacked Israeli passengers in 1976. Israel’s success in the raid humiliated then – Ugandan President Idi Amin.

Netanyahu would meet Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and other officials. Ugandan authorities did not immediately provide details.

Israel has long sought African support. In exchange for its expertise in security and other areas, Israel wants African states to participate in it at the United Nations General Assembly, which overwhelmingly recognized Palestine as a non-member state in 2012.

Reports in Israel in recent years have suggested that it could normalize diplomatic relations with various Muslim countries in Africa. Israel renewed diplomatic relations with Guinea in 2016. After Netanyahu visited Chad for an extension of ties in 2019, it was reported that Israel was formalizing ties with Sudan.

Yoweri Museveni, the old leader of Uganda, has repeatedly said that his government supports a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue. During the trip from Netanyahu to Uganda in 2016, Museveni urged both parties to “live side by side in two states … in peace and with recognized borders.”

Rodney Muhumuza, The Associated Press