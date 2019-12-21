Israeli start-up uses auto updates for & # 39; self-healing & # 39;

Loading...

A small Israeli start-up named Aurora Labs has developed an innovative software suite for what it describes as a & # 39; self-healing car & # 39 ;.

With the emergence of electric, autonomous and connected cars, the number of available passenger vehicles with updates over the air continues to grow. Aurora Labs has taken this step one step further by developing a system capable of detecting and repairing potential vehicle functions and remotely updating the car without downtime.

Also read: BMW implements remote software upgrade for models with operating system 7.0

The Line-Of-Code Behavioral Technology used by Aurora Labs uses machine learning and artificial intelligence and provides a deep understanding of the software installed in more than 100 vehicle ECUs. If the system detects an error or an impending error, an update can be installed automatically over the air or a short-term solution can be applied to ensure that the vehicle remains operational, reducing the need for recalls.

The Jerusalem Post reports that since its establishment in 2016, Aurora Labs has raised $ 11.5 million and is working with a number of major car manufacturers from Germany, the US, Japan and Korea to implement the system.

"The human body can detect when something is wrong before you pass out," described executive vice president of marketing Roger Ordman.

“The autoimmune system indicates that something is wrong and what can be done to remedy it: raise your temperature or the number of white blood cells. Sometimes the body can repair itself, and sometimes that is not enough and requires an external intervention. Our technology has the same approach: detecting if something went wrong before it caused a catastrophic failure, indicating exactly where that problem is, doing something to solve it and making it work smoothly. "

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …