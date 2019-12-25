Israeli prime minister evacuated from the demonstration after rockets were fired from Gaza

Loading...

JERUSALEM – Israel said a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into its southern territory on Wednesday, forcing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be pushed from a stage during an election rally in the city of Ashkelon.

The Israeli army said its air defense system, known as Iron Dome, intercepted the rocket. There were no reports of victims.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz posted a video on its website that shows Netanyahu being taken to a shelter while campaigning hours before the primaries of his Likud party. The video showed Netanyahu and his wife walking slowly off the stage with security guards after the sirens sounded.

Early Thursday morning, Israeli fighter jets and helicopters carried out multiple attacks on three military bases for Hamas, the Islamic movement that governs Gaza, according to witnesses in Gaza. No victims were reported since the sites have been empty.

There were no immediate comments from the Israeli army.

Netanyahu says he knows how to protect Israel, but opponents accuse him of being soft in handling Gaza's threats.

Gideon Saar, the challenger for Netanyahu in Thursday’s election, called in a Twitter statement for a "broad national consensus to dismantle the military infrastructure" of Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

A similar incident occurred in September when Netanyahu was in the nearby city of Ashdod. He was campaigning for the second Israeli general election of the year. That is believed to have caused Israel’s selective assassination of a senior commander in Islamic Jihad in November. As a result, militants in Israel and Gaza had their worst round of fighting in months.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack. Such sporadic rocket launches and subsequent Israeli airstrikes have occurred frequently despite a ceasefire negotiated by Egypt that ended with two days of fighting in November.

Hamas seeks "understandings" with Israel to alleviate the economic and humanitarian crises in Gaza. The militant group remained on the sidelines during the November outbreak.