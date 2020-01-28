Israel Folau signs with Super League Club Catalans Dragons

A statement said: “This is a difficult decision because the RFL attaches great importance to the reputation of the sport in prioritizing inclusion and diversity – and regrets the player’s previous comments. The moral responsibility for deciding whether a player to be signed, however, lies with the individual clubs.

“The player has not been charged or found guilty of a crime, but we do not believe that, under our current legal framework, this can prevent him from participating in the sport.”

In a statement, Folau said that he recognized the views of the Super League and the Rugby Football League.

“I am a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to harm anyone, and I will not make any further public comments,” said Folau. “I’m looking forward to returning to the great rugby league with the Catalans Dragons.”

Bernard Guasch, leader of the dragons, said: “We do not endorse or agree with Israel’s previously expressed and controversial views based on its sincere religious beliefs.”

“We do not share or tolerate these views and are fully committed to ensuring that our club and our sport are open and open to everyone. We do not believe that these views should be expressed publicly, especially not by a high-profile athlete do we have.” a signed agreement with the RFL. Any violation will result in the immediate termination of the Israeli Treaty and a substantial fine for the association. “

Folau, who participated in 73 tests for the Wallabies between 2013 and 2018, has not played a rugby league since participating in the Brisbane Broncos 2010.

After making his debut for the Melbourne Storm in 2007 at the age of 17, Folau scored 91 goals in the NRL as well as eight international matches and eight games for the kangaroos.

He was fired from Rugby Australia last year for posting a photo on Instagram that said homosexuals were destined for hell unless they regretted their sins.

Last month, after months of trying to settle the matter out of court, Folau and RA reached a confidential agreement.

In the meantime, the Wigan Warriors, another team in the Super League, have announced that their sixth game against Folau’s new kite side will be a “Pride Day”.

Folau meets Sonny Bill Williams on April 11, who recently signed a contract with the Toronto Wolfpack.

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

