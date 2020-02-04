Israel Folau is announced by opposing Super League clubs as Catalans Dragons’ debut approaches

In the email, he suggested that action could be taken if a title sponsor withdrew, an external investment was not secured, or “the Super League brand and its members are experiencing measurable reputational damage.”

The BBC cited a senior club source saying that “almost all” Super League clubs supported Hudgell’s position.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Hull.

Bernard Guasch, chairman of the Dragons, said he wanted to give Folau a “new chance”, but the club did not share the player’s religious beliefs.

Robert Elstone, Executive Chairman of the Super League, said that Folau’s statements go against the core values ​​of the sport.

“I’ve got the opinion of informed voices related to our game, and the majority share my disappointment that one of our clubs has signed him,” he said in a recent statement.

“There is a strong feeling that the decision to sign him is failing many people involved in our sport.”

Folau spoke to Sky Sports on Tuesday and said he was “super excited” to be back in the game he grew up in and was looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s been 10 years since I played rugby the last time, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of a great organization and team,” he said.

“I miss this teammate, the team environment and the closeness to your teammates and the ability to train with your team.”

Steve McNamara, head coach of the Dragons, told Sky Sports that the club knew Folau’s signing of the contract would be controversial, but they had to fill a position.

“We looked in France, England and overseas, in the southern hemisphere in both the Rugby League and the Rugby Union. We went down the road to screen a few fair players and Israel’s name was on the list.”

“After spending a lot of time talking to him and understanding him much better and getting the assurances we made, as a club we decided to support Israel’s signing and give him another chance in our game to give. “

The next Dragons game will be at Wakefield on Sunday, and McNamara may be tempted to include him in his squad after losing a number of full-backs due to an injury.

