Israel blocks Palestinian exports in escalating trade crisis

JERUSALEM – The Israeli army blocked Palestinian agricultural exports on Sunday during the last escalation of a month-long trade war that is also accompanied by fear of renewed violence.

Following the instructions of Defense Secretary Naftali Bennett, the army said it would not allow Palestinians to transfer their products via their land transition to Jordan, the only direct export route from the West Bank to the outside world.

The Palestinian Authority, supported by the West, said Israeli forces were blocking vegetable transports at checkpoints on their way to export abroad. According to the statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, vegetable exports to Israel were worth $ 88 million last year, representing 68% of the total vegetable exports from the West Bank.

The crisis broke out in September, when the Palestinians decided to stop importing beef from Israel. The Palestinian Authority claimed that the bulk of the 120,000 head of cattle that they imported from Israel each month were themselves imported and that they therefore preferred direct imports from abroad. The move seemed to be aimed at reducing the economic dependence of the Palestinians on Israel.

Shortly after the announcement in September, Israeli farmers saw a fall in their market and put pressure on the Israeli authorities to take action. Bennett took revenge with a ban on Palestinian beef and other products, causing the Palestinians to expand their boycott and stop importing Israeli vegetables, fruit, drinks and mineral water.

The Palestinians say that their actions are helping to press Israel to withdraw its ban, while Israel says normal trade will be restored when the Palestinian reverses the cattle ban that the crisis started in the first place.

The trade crisis is in the midst of an increase in violence following the release of the Mideast plan from President Trump, which the Palestinians have rejected. A week of protests ended on Thursday with an early morning attack on Israeli soldiers, in which more than a dozen were wounded, and clashes in which four Palestinians were killed.

