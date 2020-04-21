Israel Adesanya Honored, Legendary Callouts, Robbie Lawler-Rory MacDonald

The UFC has delivered us some very exciting and fun content about the earlier number of weeks to fill the void devoid of live action.

A short while ago on their official YouTube channel, they posted movies that includes Israel Adesanya as the doable “Fighter of the Yr,” iconic Octagon callouts and the next bout involving Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald.

UFC Yr of the Fighter: Israel Adesanya

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=h-Ow0RAilB8

Get a preview of the brand name new UFC Fight Move original series ‘UFC Calendar year of the Fighter.’

UFC Middleweight Winner, Israel Adesanya looks back again on the calendar year he went from digital unidentified to controversial superstar, by combating his idol, Anderson Silva and winning one of the most epic championship battles in UFC heritage.

Legendary UFC Octagon Job interview Callouts

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=hTMfcrCmjzM

From Nate Diaz calling out Conor McGregor to Chael Sonnen calling out Anderson Silva, we look back at some of the most memorable Octagon interview callouts.

Robbie Lawler Vs. Rory MacDonald 2

Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald’s second meeting at UFC 189 for the UFC welterweight title was just one for the ages. Re-check out the unforgettable traditional.

Commentator Reactions To UFC Upsets

Check out UFC some of our beloved commentator reactions to UFC upsets and mad moments. Which is your preferred?

Edmen Shahbazyan Vs. Brad Tavares

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=Gue7–IUr7M

Edmen Shahbazyan continued his undefeated streak (11-) with a large head kick knockout of Brad Tavares at UFC 244 in November.

UFC Fight Move: Step Into Our Earth

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=fjZDsidSCnI

New Platform – The newly improved and reworked UFC Fight Pass will allow for a completely immersive consumer working experience. Easier and more quickly to navigate your quality combat sports activities material than ever in advance of!

UFC Combat Move Originals – Introducing the most in-depth, compelling authentic exhibits in all of fight athletics that you just can’t discover anywhere else. Become the best insider!

World wide Reside Occasions – Much more are living occasion motion from close to the planet, at your fingertips.

Feature Films – Observe your favorite fight sports activities function films. Rejoice the struggle culture by these classics!

Combat Library – Accessibility the world’s premier fight library, which includes all seasons of The Final Fighter sequence and historic UFC occasions.

Content material On-the-Go – Everyday, distinctive access to your favorite fighters’ tales, guiding-the-scenes times, way of life capabilities, interviews and much more. The supreme source!

24/7 Stream – Binge-watch an always-on feed of high quality written content without having lifting a finger.