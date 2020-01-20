Conor McGregor He promised to conquer the MMA world at UFC 246 on Saturday, and the former champion did just that by quickly putting Donald Cerrone aside. Was Israel Adesanya one of those who were impressed by the controversial star’s performance? Yes. Yes he was.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Adesanya comments on McGregor’s victory

Before UFC 246, there was extensive speculation about what McGregor would look like in his much-discussed return. The fight was his first since Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted it in October 2018, and McGregor also made headlines for several incidents in the past few months.

But just as McGregor had predicted, he quickly cleared Cerrone out of the way. The Irish fighter stunned Cerrone with several shoulder strikes and, after marking “Cowboy” with a head butt, ended the fight with a swarm of punches. After UFC 246, Adesanya spoke to ESPN and here are some statements from the middleweight champion about McGregor’s performance:

“It was great, I loved it. I really appreciated the way he played the game, ”said Adesanya. “I loved the shoulder strikes, that was gangsters. I liked the head butt, it was sick, it was really smooth. I’m a huge fan.

“And obviously his management team is my management team, so it’s good. It’s a good win for us because if he wins, I win. If I win, he wins. This is good for us because we can claim a lot of chips on the table. “

Well, even if you’re not a McGregor booster, you have to admit that the shoulder strikers were special. How often do you see shoulder strikes used to stun and bleed a fighter? McGregor’s subsequent head butt was also ridiculously quick.

It is also true that with McGregor’s victory in 2020, the door to further massive fighting was opened. No matter whether Conor is the winner of the fight between Khabib and Tony Ferguon or McGregor against Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz. Who knows? Maybe McGregor will ask to fight Justin Gaethje?

Adesanya against Romero

Regarding Adesanya’s fighting career, the UFC recently confirmed that the champion will fulfill his wish as a fight with Yoel Romero has been booked for March 7th. The fight is titled UFC 248, which will be held in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here is the current lineup for the upcoming card.

Israel Adesanya against Yoel Romero

Joanna Jędrzejczyk against Weili Zhang

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Neil Magny vs. Jingliang Li

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Guido Cannetti against Danaa Batgerel

Jose Alberto Quiñones against Sean O’Malley