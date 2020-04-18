Israel accuses Hezbollah of “provocative” activity – News 1130

by The Involved Press

Posted Apr 18, 2020 10:39 am PDT

JERUSALEM — Israel on Saturday accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of “provocative” activity alongside the Lebanese-Israeli frontier and claimed it would complain to the U.N. Safety Council.

In a statement, Overseas Minister Israel Katz accused Hezbollah of numerous makes an attempt to breach the border Friday evening.

He mentioned Israel “thoroughly condemns” the incident and expects the Lebanese authorities to reduce this kind of threats.

On Friday night, the Israeli armed service fired flares together the volatile frontier after signs of a feasible border breach. It said it later located harm to the separation fence in a few places.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a thirty day period-very long war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Beneath a U.N.-brokered truce, Hezbollah is barred from conducting army activity together the frontier.

There was no immediate remark from the Iranian-backed militant team.

The Associated Push

