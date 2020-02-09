Israel accused of torturing Palestinians after fatal bombing

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory – One of the men was admitted to hospital with kidney failure and 11 broken ribs. Another was almost unrecognizable to his wife when he was driven into a courtroom. A third was attached after being attacked by a security dog.

Then the three Palestinians were sent back to their Israeli interrogators. They had been dragged into an expansive manhunt after a roadside bomb had killed a 17-year-old Israeli girl and injured her father and brother as they walked to spring in the occupied West Bank in August.

The attack created fear of an advanced militant cell that would strike again, and Israeli interrogators seem to have treated it as a ticking time bomb scenario. Israeli and Palestinian rights groups say there is strong evidence that they have tortured several prisoners in violation of Israeli and international law.

The allegations against Israel are the most serious that have come to light in years, and the rights groups say they point to a relaxation of the restrictions two decades after the Israeli Supreme Court banned most forms of torture.

Lawyers and family members of the three main suspects say they have been tortured so much that they are being admitted to the hospital. Several other Palestinians have dragged the Israeli Shin Bet internal security service and said they were threatened, beaten, forced into painful stress positions, and sleep refused.

A historic 1999 Israeli Supreme Court ruling prohibits such torture. But the law allows interrogators to defend the use of force when there is fear of an impending attack.

Rights groups say that interrogators routinely use the loophole, knowing that they will experience little or no consequences.

The Israeli public torture committee says more than 1,200 complaints against the Shin Bet have been filed since 2001 without a single trial pending. Only one criminal investigation was started, in a 2017 case involving alleged rape, and it is still open.

The allegations come at a sensitive time after the release of the Mideast initiative of President Donald Trump, which greatly favors Israel and would allow large parts of the West Bank to be annexed. The Palestinians have rejected the plan and sporadic clashes have broken out in the West Bank in recent days.

The West-backed Palestinian Authority, which is also accused of torturing prisoners, has responded to the plan by threatening to end long-term security coordination with Israel, which many Palestinians consider an expansion of the occupation. The latest allegations of torture could contribute to the increasing pressure on President Mahmoud Abbas to push through those threats.

A FRENZIED MANHUNT

The Shin Bet launched a massive manhunt after 23 bombing, killing 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and seriously injuring her father and older brother. Such bombings, a feature of the 2000-2005 Palestinian uprising, have been rare in recent years.

Authorities blamed the attack on the People’s Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or PFLP, a left-wing political party with an armed wing. In the following weeks, security forces arrested dozens of members – suspected militants and politicians and student leaders.

The 2.5 million Palestinians living in the West Bank live under Israeli military rule and prisoners can be held for months or years without charge under a practice known as administrative detention. Israel says such measures are needed to prevent attacks without revealing sensitive information.

The Shin Bet identified 44-year-old Samer Arbeed as the brain of the attack and the bomb maker. It said that Qassem Barghouti, 22, participated in the bombing and other attacks, and that Walid Hanatsheh, 51, was a senior commander in the group’s armed wing.

The Shin Bet, also known as the Israeli Security Agency, said the interrogations held foil attacks scheduled for the “near future” and brought the authorities to various weapon caches.

The agency refused to address specific allegations of torture and only said that “interrogations are conducted in accordance with the law and are aimed at protecting the state of Israel and its citizens against terrorist attacks.”

“SERIOUS TORTURE”

In September, days after his arrest, Arbeed was transferred to a hospital in critical condition.

Sahar Francis, the head of the Palestinian Addameer rights group and a lawyer for the suspects, said the Labor interrogators struck him for 36 hours, leaving him with renal failure and 11 broken ribs. He was admitted to the hospital and needed a respirator after developing pneumonia. He was released from the hospital after three weeks and returned to Shin Bet custody.

The Shin Bet said at the time that Arbeid “felt unwell” during the interrogation and was taken to the hospital without further elaboration. Israeli media said the Justice Department was investigating. The Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Although the hospitalization of Arbeed was widely reported at the time, Francis said that his alleged co-conspirators, Barghouti and Hanatsheh, had also been severely beaten.

Hanatsheh’s wife, Bayan, said she barely recognized him when she saw him 60 days after his arrest.

“He was taken to court in a wheelchair,” she said. “He looked very old, his beard was plucked in different places and his eyes were deep in his head. He wasn’t himself, “she said.

Francis shared photos of Hanatsheh that she said were taken 10 days after his interrogation. They seemed to show large red bruises on his legs, feet and shoulders.

Barghouti, the third alleged attacker, was bitten in his genitals by a security dog ​​when the authorities raided his home near the West Bank city of Ramallah, Francis said.

“When he was recalled from the hospital for interrogation, the interrogators beat him on his wounds,” she said. At some point during his interrogation, he peed in his pants because he was not allowed to use the bathroom, she added.

Addameer refused to share medical records with details about the injuries, citing privacy laws.

Rachel Stroumsa, the executive director of the Israeli public torture committee, said the allegations are “very credible” and are consistent with the testimony that her group has gathered from other prisoners over the years.

“Someone in good health is arrested and ends up in hospital two days later, incubated, on dialysis, with broken ribs,” she said. “It is extremely difficult for me to see how you can give it another explanation than a serious suspicion of torture.”

THE EXPERIENCE ‘NEVER LEAVE YOU LEAVE’

Addameer says that several other suspects were subjected to less serious forms of abuse that the human rights community generally regards as torture. It said that a total of about 50 Palestinians were subjected to some form of torture after the bombing.

George Abu Ghazaleh, a 29-year-old who works at a music production company and teaches traditional dance, was arrested in his home on November 11 and taken away in his pajamas and slippers. He said he had been isolated, beaten and shouted in a filthy cell for weeks.

“I was asked about acquaintances and people I don’t even know,” he said. “I struggled to convince them that I have no connection with any of these people.”

He said that he was held for several consecutive hours with his arms and legs bound in a chair in the so-called Shabach position – a practice specifically forbidden by the Supreme Court.

He was released after 40 days without being charged, but says he is still traumatized.

“You will never leave this kind of experience,” he said. He describes that he often distracted himself and says that he wakes up at night by the slightest noise outside his window.

Addameer said the Shin Bet also arrested relatives of the alleged militants – mostly women – to put pressure on them.

It says that the 21-year-old daughter of Hanatsheh was detained for two days and paraded for her father in detention. Authorities have also detained Barghouti’s mother, who teaches media studies at Birzeit University and holds her for two weeks.

The Shin Bet also evoked university students with alleged links to the PFLP. Mays Abu Ghush, 22, was also subjected to Shabach in the course of 30 days of interrogations, according to Francis, who also represents her.

ACTIVATED AT THE ‘HIGHEST LEVELS’

Stroumsa said the “necessity defense” allowed by the Supreme Court was never intended to punish any form of torture, but to enable interrogators to defend themselves if they wander through gray areas.

“Torture is absolutely forbidden,” she said. “There are things we don’t do. We do not rape. We do not enslave people. We do not torture. That is a moral code. It is also a legal code that requires Israel. “

She said the need for defense has now been agreed before interrogations and is often punished “at the highest level” by the head of the Shin Bet or the Attorney General.

Her group has reported a “sharp increase” in torture over the past three months.

The Shin Bet declined to comment on when or how the necessity defense is applied.

The Palestinian Authority, which has limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank, and the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza, have also been accused of torturing political prisoners. Rights groups say that torture is endemic in other countries in the region, such as Syria and Egypt.

Unlike those countries, Israel routinely portrays itself as the only democracy in the region and praises the morality of its security forces.

In December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the Shin Bet, the army and the police for arresting the “reprehensible terrorists who killed Rina Shnerb?”

“The long arm of Israel reaches all those who seek our lives, and it will continue to do so,” he said.

Follow Mohammed Daraghmeh on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MohammedDaragh1 and Joseph Krauss at www.twitter.com/josephkrauss.

Mohammed Daraghmeh and Joseph Krauss, The Associated Press