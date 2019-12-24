Isom and Mashburn with double net support from the Labor Council in the super heavyweight race – The Reporter

Loading...

Both candidates in the race for District 5 of the Solano County Board of Supervisors received support from the Napa Solano Central Labor Council in the March primaries.

The council, consisting of 50 affiliated unions in the two counties, came to double support, both the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District Trustee, David Isom, and the City Councilman of Vacaville, Mitch Mashburn, in the race for succeed to retired Supervisor Skip Thomson, citing both candidates as "flag" hesitates "for the labor movement.

David Isom (File photo)

"We recognize that no matter how this turns out, we will have a friend of men and women who work on the Board," the council wrote.

The fifth district consists of the entire Rio Vista, a part of the eastern part of Vacaville, including the Elmira area, a part of the eastern section of the city of Suisun and the northern part of Fairfield.

In other races of County Supervisors, the council chose to support Erin Hannigan, the head of District 1, over her challenger, Robert McConnell; and K. Patrice Williams on District 2 holder Monica Brown or challenger Rochelle Sherlock.

For the other area races, the council recommended the headlines in general: John Garamendi for the 3rd District of Congress, Bill Dodd for the 3rd District of the Senate and Cecilia Aguiar-Curry in the 4th District of the Assembly. There was no support in the race for the 4th Assembly District, where incumbent Jim Frazier is presented without opposition.

The endorsements were made after the council held extensive interviews with the candidates and made recommendations to the organization's delegated body for official endorsements. All recommended candidates were also backed by the California Labor Federation.

Mitch Mashburn

"We feel that the candidates we decided reflect the same values ​​that we fight for working men and women every day," the council wrote.

For a complete list of candidates approved by the council, visit napasolanoclc.org/march-2020-endorsements.

California primaries will be held on March 5. According to the system of the two main primaries of the state, the two candidates who receive the majority of the votes in the primaries will face each other in the November general elections.