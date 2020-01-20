ISMAILIA SORO has been tied to Celtic for quite some time, but the player still has to land in Glasgow to complete the deal.

Soro, 21, has said goodbye to his current club Bnei Yehuda, but his current employers confirmed to SunSport that he was in Israel last night while waiting for a work permit to make the £ 2m transfer.

One thing that is recommended is that prior to his arrival in Glasgow, medical treatment is performed in Israel to speed up the process. This would enable Celtic to bring him in and have him registered quickly. However, the rigorous nature of Celtic’s medical tests can ensure that this does not happen elsewhere.

Soro has been on Instagram lately, confirming some of the Celtic support that he was on his way. It is a matter of “when” not “if” at this stage for the player.

Supporters will be happy when they cross the line.