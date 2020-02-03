Islamic state is stepping up attacks in Syria and Iraq

CAMEROON, Cameroon extremists of the Islamic State are launching increasingly severe attacks in Syria and Iraq following their loss of territory in both countries and are planning to break out their hunters in detention facilities, experts said in a new report.

The panel of experts said in the report to the UN Security Council that the militant group – known as IS and ISIL – is also abusing security weaknesses in both countries.

Experts monitoring sanctions against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda said it was unclear whether the new leader of the Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi Al-Qurayshi, effectively the various and distant supporters and allied extremists of the extremist group can lead.

But the panel said that unidentified UN member states have made a preliminary assessment that the strategic direction of the extremist group is unchanged when it comes to administration, propaganda and recruitment – and that command and control between its “core in the conflict zone and associated countries abroad “is maintained.”

Al-Qurayshi’s predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in October last year in an American attack in Syria’s last rebel stronghold in Idlib province.

The experts said the issue of foreigners coming to fight for the Islamic State and being part of the so-called “caliphate” in Syria and Iraq is “still acute.”

Member States assess that between half and two thirds of the more than 40,000 people who have joined the “caliphate” are still alive, they said in the report that was distributed Friday.

The panel said the reduction in US troops in Syria has raised concerns about the ability of security forces in the northeast of the country “to maintain adequate control over a remaining population of detained ISIL hunters, as well as family members, who have more than 100,000 members count.”

“Many dependent people remain equally ideologically involved and their fate is a major concern for the international community,” the experts said. “About 2,000 foreign terrorist fighters remain in detention in the area.”

While some countries believe the best way to tackle the problem is to repatriate members of the Islamic State, others are reluctant to accept returnees, the panel said, and the issue is “expected to be the global threat from ISIL and possibly Al-Qaeda will get worse for the coming years. “

The experts said that the province of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold where Syrian troops launched an offensive in December, is still dominated by groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda, as well as hosts of relocated IS hunters and their families.

Parts of Iraq, especially areas in the province of Anbar near the Syrian border, “also represent a tolerant security environment for the relocation of ISIL hunters,” the panel said.

Apart from Syria and Iraq, the experts said that the member states of the United Nations are most concerned about the conflict in Afghanistan, which is “taking the heaviest toll of terrorism in any country in the world” by some measures.

Al-Qaeda and foreign fighters have committed to it, under the protection of the Taliban, “pose a long-term global threat,” the panel said.

Islamic extremists suffered heavy losses and were largely driven out of their Afghan stronghold in Nangarhar province in November 2019, but the panel said that “IS has proved resilient in the past and is still being assessed as a serious threat.”

The experts say that threats from Al Qaeda and affiliated countries of the Islamic State also persist in parts of Africa and Southeast Asia.

They called the province of West Africa of the Islamic State in the Chad Basin the most successful branch of the extremist group in the last six months of 2019 for its “high rate of attacks” and raids on security forces in Niger, which have important weapons, military equipment and other supplies.

It also mentioned the steady pace of attacks on security forces and foreign targets by al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabab, based in Somalia.

IS branches are also active in the Philippines, where according to the panel hunters from Indonesia and Malaysia contribute to rebellious attacks, as well as in their own country.

The experts also stressed that “al-Qaeda remains resilient and increasingly threatening,” saying that its affiliates are “stronger than ISIL in many conflict areas, in particular the Sahel, Somalia, Yemen” and northwestern Syria.

