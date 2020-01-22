LAGOS, Nigeria – Muslim militants in Nigeria murdered a Christian pastor who pleaded for his life in a video a few days earlier, and a human rights activist said Tuesday that other extremists attacked his hometown on the same day.

Rev. Lawan Andimi was abducted earlier this month when Boko Haram militants attacked the local government area of ​​Michika, where he was chairman of a local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria. He was killed Monday.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, condemned the killing of Andimi and called it “cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.”

“I am deeply saddened by the fact that the terrorists continued to kill him, even though they signaled a willingness to free him by releasing him to third parties,” tweeted Buhari.

Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, called it “terrible” that Boko Haram followed the murder of Andimi on Monday with an attack on his hometown in the local Chibok area of ​​government in northeastern Borno.

In April 2014, 276 girls were abducted from the Government Secondary School in Chibok. More than 100 miss almost six years later.

Andimi is the newest Christian who is killed by Boko Haram or a separate faction that is related to the Islamic State group.

On Friday, the province of West Africa of the Islamic State, known as ISWAP, released a video in which a hooded child with a gun in his hand executed a Christian man. On Christmas Day, ISWAP killed nine Christians along with two other prisoners.

Boko Haram and ISWAP want to enforce strict Islamic law in Nigeria and have reportedly forced some prisoners to convert to Islam threatened with death. The Christian community of Nigeria calls on the government to do more to protect them.

Sam Olukoya, The Associated Press