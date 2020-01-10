Loading...

FADA N’GOURMA, Burkina Faso – The jihadists who killed the son of Wabwa Ampougovni and two grandchildren wanted them to suffer: they cut the back of their necks before cutting their throats, leaving them with a slow and painful death.

They were among the 14 people killed at the end of November as extremists traveled through the Natiaboani area in East Burkina Faso, where Islamic militancy spread.

“The tears are in me, but it hurts too much,” Ampougovni said.

Nearly 1,000 civilians were killed in 2019 by local militias and hunters associated with Islamic extremists, a peak in attacks of nearly 190%, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, which collects and analyzes conflict information.

The violence in North and now East Burkina Faso has displaced more than half a million people, according to the United Nations. And there are fears that can be called into question by the turmoil elections before the end of 2020.

“The terrorist attacks are getting worse, they are getting closer to the capital and the real challenge is that we cannot see the government’s response,” said Siaka Coulibaly, an analyst at the Center for Public Policy Monitoring by Citizens.

The deepening crisis in Burkina Faso will be one of the topics that leaders from the region face when they meet in France next week with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the way in the fight against Islamic extremism in the Sahel, where France was once the colonizer.

For years, Burkina Faso has been spared the kind of Islamic extremism seen in neighboring Niger and in Mali, where in 2013 a French-led military intervention was needed to remove jihadists from power in several large cities. Now extremists have also succeeded in penetrating communities where there is poverty and the government is almost absent.

The expulsion of Burkina Faso’s former President Blaise Compaore at the end of 2014 also paved the way for the spread of extremists by confusing the army. A special unit was dismantled and never replaced.

A little over a year later, the country saw its first major attack. Militants murdered at least 30 people in January 2016 in a café that was popular with foreigners in the capital Ouagadougou. The following year, 18 people were killed in a Turkish restaurant in the capital.

Attacks have intensified in the north of Burkina Faso last year, with jihadists focused on churches and local leaders. In the last major attack, extremists killed at least 35 civilians, mostly women, and in collisions with security forces, 80 extremists were killed, the president of Burkina Faso said on December 24.

In the east, an international mining company was attacked in November, killing at least 37 people.

The Islamic state in the Great Sahara operates largely along the Nigerian border and al-Qaeda-related militants along the Mali border. The jihadists seem to be benefiting from gold mining, according to a report from the International Crisis Group in November.

The leader of the National Assembly is already warning that the presidential elections may be postponed due to insecurity.

“We are in a war in which we are forced, but we are convinced that we will win,” government spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou told The Associated Press, who called the situation critical.

In an effort to improve security, the Burkinabe government continues to train its soldiers and collaborates with the US and France, Dandjinou said, without giving details.

A foreign diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak in the file said the US is training the Burkinabe army to deal with improvised explosives commonly used by militants in the Sahel.

The level of France’s involvement is unclear, although the former colonizer has around 4,500 soldiers in the Sahel region of West Africa.

Next week’s summit between French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of the G5 Sahel, a five-country regional counterterrorist force from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, will discuss the future of the military operation Barkhane in France.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso’s counter-emergency strategy threatens to burn the conflict by “pushing people into the arms of jihadists,” said Corinne Dufka, director of Human Rights Watch in West Africa.

Human rights violations by the army and related local militias have increased ethnic tensions.

In 2019, Human Rights Watch documented the alleged murder by Burkinabe security forces of more than 150 men accused of supporting or harboring extremists. Almost all the victims were ethnic Peuhl.

Reports from Peuhl ethnic fighters joining the jihadists now arrive almost daily, said Daouda Diallo, who heads a Peuhl rights group in Burkina Faso.

“They feel they are being targeted, so they join the jihadists to survive,” he said.

A humanitarian crisis is also increasing: almost 2 million people can be confronted with food insecurity by June this year, according to the World Food Program.

In Fada N’gourma, Naba Palipougain said he fled his nearby village in August after jihadists threatened to kill all community leaders like him.

Although he has no faith in the army to protect him and has little food, Palipougain does not go home. Instead, he is hiding in an abandoned house.

“Too many people have disappeared from our village,” he said. “I’d rather stay here and die of hunger. At least I’ll be buried and not die like an animal.”

Sam Mednick, The Associated Press