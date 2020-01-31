ISignthis posted a big leap in sales because of ASX damage

The company commented on the announcement to a limited extent, but said its lawsuit for damages against the market operator, who has suspended the company indefinitely since October last year, is “pending”.

Loading

“I am pleased to present the fourth quarter results that were achieved in an environment full of external distractions,” iSignthis CEO John Karantzis said in a separate email to investors.

“While many startups don’t make it past the first few years, we have achieved growth and profitability in a relatively short period of time.”

During the suspension of the company’s trading, the ASX closely examined the company’s financial report dated June 30, 2018, which resulted in iSignthis insiders being awarded shares worth several hundred million dollars.

The investigation found that the company classified most of its sales as recurring for the controversial half-year period that ended on June 30, 2018.

Loading

ISignthis is announced one day after the ASX announces that its report to the group, including its results and proposed actions, is expected to be released late next week.

The ASX agreed not to publish its final report until February 7, 2007, regarding the suspension of the Group’s trading on iSignthis.

The company took the unusual step of suing the ASX before the federal court, claiming that the market participant had violated its own rules and company law by unfairly excluding the company from trading.