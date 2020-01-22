A decade ago he conquered our hearts by getting us two tickets for the thing we love and then slipping into a saddle with ease.

Now Isaiah Mustafa is back in the role of “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like”, 10 years after the launch of his first and widely popular commercial by Wieden + Kennedy Portland.

While Mustafa hasn’t been entirely absent from Old Spice marketing in the 10 years since he entered the scene, he certainly wasn’t as consistent as Terry Crews’ pecs. But it looks like little has changed in Mustafa’s character, apart from the fact that he now has a son – who could really do without all of his father’s CGI antics.

In one of the new locations, the old spice man interrupts his son, who is played by Keith Powers of Straight Outta Compton, while trying to play basketball with friends.

It is always uncomfortable when your father tries to relive his past successes in front of your friends. We’ve all been through that.

Unfortunately for his son, Old Spice Guy also comes to his office (by wooden roll and delivery of dolphins). He’s just wearing a towel again and is still strangely obsessed with bathroom accessories.

While most marketers could only dream of having a back catalog ad as memorable and influential as “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like”, Old Spice deserve it and W + K to have some fun with their own heritage here instead of glorifying it as a piece of craft that has aged perfectly.

Up to this point, the message of these new spots is strategic, underscoring that Old Spice is now offering an “Ultra Smooth” line of more subtle fragrances that could appeal to those who prefer to keep them cautious rather than looking at literally sophisticated people at them ,

“When it comes to care, we know that Old Spice users today are looking for their own smells and products and have different tastes and needs,” said Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice’s deputy brand director at Procter & Gamble. “The return of Isaiah Mustafa with his new, reserved TV son Keith Powers shows that Old Spice is evolving.”

The title “The Man Your Husband Could Smell Like”, launched in February 2010, was one of the first real viral advertising moments. It was viewed 3 million times when many marketers didn’t even consistently put their ads online.

While the advertising didn’t specifically bring Old Spice’s new and modern brand vibe – Wieden + Kennedy had already addressed Bruce Campbell to help on this front – it had a massive impact on the brand’s social presence.

According to Old Spice, the spot increased its Twitter reach by 2,700% within a week and multiplied the Facebook audience nine times. (Admittedly, the brand was also an early investor in major Facebook advertising, which was probably also helpful.)

The spot was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Advertising and won the Cannes Lions Grand Prix in Film in 2010. Jury President Mark Tutssel called him the “perfect film”.