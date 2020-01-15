Isaiah Adams High School Boys Career Rowland Hall Waterford Career

SALT LAKE CITY – Rowland Hall faced a double dose of adversity on Wednesday evening.

With top scorer Oscar Percy with flu and all-around goaltender Boston Ballard missing his fourth straight game with a sprained ankle, Rowland Hall coach Zack Alvidrez highlighted a neighborly mentality with his dividend-paying team. breaking away from rival Waterford in the fourth quarter to keep the 57-46 perfect in regional play.

Rowland Hall and reigning 2A state champion Layton Christian are the only undefeated teams remaining in Region 17, and they will meet next Wednesday in a game, Alvidrez said his team is very excited after losing to the Eagles in the semifinals a year ago.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say that this match was surrounded. They are state champions until someone beats them, “said Alvidrez.

It could take a full effort against Layton Christian, but on Wednesday, these additional contributions from traditional actors made the difference.

Isaiah Adams of Rowland Hall shoots Sam Becker of Waterford as they play at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Galib Ibrahima of Rowland Hall shouts as Rowland Hall and Waterford play at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Ozzie Smith of Rowland Hall returns a shot with Morgan Lopez of Waterford in defense as they play at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Isaiah Adams of Rowland Hall after making a successful shot as he and Sam Becker of Waterford go up the court as they play at Rowland Hall in Salt Lake City on Wednesday January 15, 2020. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

It also helped second best scorer Isaiah Adams tie a career high. The elder scored 20 of his 25 points, a high point in the second half, which triggered a strong push in the second half for his team.

Galib Ibrahima collected 10 points and Ozzie Smith added nine points on three points.

Adams and Smith were instrumental in the 12-0 decisive streak at Rowland Hall to open the fourth quarter, which propelled the lead to 52-32, his greatest of the match.

The push was punctuated by an alley pass from Smith to Adams, who deposited it on the glass. Smith and Adams also buried all three points during the key streak.

“We took our licks (in some losses) and we fought a little offensively, but we finally see the ball coming in, getting more shots on goal in training, getting more free throws in training “, Rowland Hall coach Zack Alvidrez.

“We got a few key stops and bounced the ball well defensively, then we finally got out and ran. One of our strengths is when we can bounce, then get out and run, ”said Alvidrez.

The defense was the strength of the Rowland Hall team last season and Alvidrez said it was the strength against this season. Lately however, he feels like the offensive is finding a groove and he hopes it will continue.

The offense started slowly against Waterford, but three straight points from Giorgio Gianoulis and Smith at the end of the first quarter gave the Winged Lion a 15-10 lead – a cushion they never gave up the rest of the match. .