Isabel Allende on 'A Long Petal of the Sea': NPR

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Isabel Allende’s new novel “A Long Petal of the Sea” begins in the horror of war in Europe. So much blood ran that the farmers swore the following year when they pulled their onions that they were red and found human teeth in their potatoes, she writes. What follows is an epic story of exile, loss, resilience and love. The story is a personal one for Allende and reflects her own experience of escaping from her country, Chile, after the overthrow of her relative Salvador Allende. It is a great pleasure for me to greet the world’s best-selling Spanish-language author Isabel Allende.

ISABEL ALLENDE: Gracias, Lulu. Thank you very much.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Un placer. This novel begins in Spain and is nearing the end of the Spanish Civil War on the losing Republican side. Why did you want to start there?

ALLENDE: Well, because this is the story of the 2,200 refugees – Spanish refugees – who went to Chile. And when the fascist armies surrounded Franco Barcelona, ​​half a million people went to the border with France and asked for asylum. And France didn’t know what to do with them.

They took her to improvised concentration camps. They blocked the beaches with barbed wire and just dumped the people there. And they started to die. There wasn’t even water – drinking water, nothing.

And it was a cold, terrible winter in 1939. And then the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda managed to send 2,200 of these people to Chile. The refugees who came to Chile came to Valparaiso, the port, the same day that World War II started in Europe.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: The main character Victor is based on a real person.

ALLENDE: Yes. I had a very good friend whom I met when I was in exile in Venezuela. And he was one of the passengers on this ship that brought these people to Chile – the Winnipeg. His name was Victor Pey Casado. And this man who became my friend told me his story that I remembered and had in my heart for 40 years. And I’ve had a tendency or need to tell the story lately because the tragedy of the refugees is in the air. It is now a global problem.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: How were immigrants and refugees treated in Chile back then?

ALLENDE: Well, Chile was a very island nation in the south of the world. And it was a very, I would say Catholic, conservative society, but with a very strong workers’ movement. And we had a center-left government at the time – the party was radical. And right-wing parties and the Catholic Church opposed the arrival of these refugees with the same rhetoric that we hear today in the United States and in many other places around the world.

But the people of Chile ignored this rhetoric. And they had their own story about the refugees. And they had followed the events of the civil war very closely. When the ship arrived, people were waiting. They waited for days. And when it finally arrived in the Valparaiso harbor, there was a lot, an enthusiastic crowd with banners and flags and music from Spain and Chile. They had food for them.

And they were brought on a train from Valparaiso to Santiago. And the train was traveling very slowly because a large number of people greeted the refugees in every city they passed. And many families have opened their homes to them. You were immediately offered jobs. And so not only they, but also their descendants made a great contribution to our culture and society.

Recently, in September 2019 – a few months ago – the 80th anniversary of the ship’s arrival – the Winnipeg. And descendants of the Winnipeg people gathered. And I mean there were thousands of people and many of them – famous people who are part of society. You see their last names everywhere. It was a nice story that ended well for refugees.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: The main characters in this book are Victor and Roser. Victor is a doctor. Roser had a relationship with his brother. And they get into an unlikely union until the rise of dictator Augusto Pinochet. Victor is eventually denounced by someone he knows well. And he ends up in prison and is tortured and starved again. What did you want to remember when you again faced Victor’s story with the cruelty of political conflict?

ALLENDE: Well, first of all it happened. And…

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Right.

ALLENDE: What happened in Chile was very similar to what happened in Spain during the civil war. The civil war in Spain began in 1936 with a left-wing government elected by the people. And then the military rebelled. And they attacked the government to overthrow the government with the idea that they could do it in 24 hours. But the workers resisted. And they had a terrible war for three years. And then, many years later, Victor experiences a similar situation in Chile – a left-wing government elected by the people – right-wing parties, sometimes with the help of the Catholic Church and the military, who rebel and overthrow the government. In this case there was no resistance. In Spain the war ended with a fascist dictatorship that lasted for 40 years. In Chile it took 17.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Basically, this is an unlikely love story. Is your message that even if the world goes crazy, we can keep the best of humanity through our connection with others?

ALLENDE: I think that in extreme circumstances, such as war, exile, in extreme circumstances, the best and worst of people appears. And we can see the torturer. And we can see the hero who is risking his or her life to save someone. And I write about it, because why should I write about living together, a couple in a suburb who have the problem that they can’t find the right wine to serve their guests? No, I want the disaster. I want war. I want tragedy. Books are made of it.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And that’s partly what your story was made of.

ALLENDE: Well, my life was up and down. But looking back, I would say that I had a very good life, although the crossroads, the moments when my life completely changed direction, were moments when I had absolutely no control over the circumstances and I only had to follow my instinct and do my best with what was there. Still, I look back. And despite the losses and the many times that I started from scratch and the fact that I will always be a foreigner, I had a very good life because I had what you said – relationships, friendship, love.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Isabel Allende’s new novel is “A Long Petal of the Sea”. Muchisimas gracias. Thank you very much.

ALLENDE: Muchas gracias, Lulu.

