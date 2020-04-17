Is your employer putting you at threat of obtaining coronavirus at do the job?

Share This Tale!

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel needs to chat with workers who think their businesses aren’t adhering to the security measures essential to secure them or their co-personnel from coronavirus.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wants to converse with workers who are anxious about having coronavirus at perform or who think their businesses usually are not taking the safety actions vital to guard them.

We wrote about the absence of enforcement of coronavirus place of work safety tips, and we want to keep reporting about the hazards that important employees are going through throughout the pandemic. We would like to listen to what you are likely by.

We will not publish your title or pinpointing information without having your permission. If you select so, your identity will stay confidential.

If you’d like to talk about this kind, you can contact Maria Perez at maria.perez@jrn.com or 646-675-1050. You can also concept her on Signal and WhatsApp.

