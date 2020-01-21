Actress Camryn Grimes keeps details of her love life private. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Carrie-Nelson

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has a happy and loving relationship with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Thanks to Tessa, who is on tour, they are now making the long-distance calls, but their relationship continues.

The more Mariah falls in love with Tessa, the more fans ask about Camryn Grimes’ marital status in real life. Speculation about her sexuality increased when Mariah first studied Tess in the CBS soap opera.

Camryn used Twitter to make her sexuality clear. The actress also said if she was gay, Camryn would call it from the rooftops. She also showed her support for the LGBTQ + community. The tweet appears to have been a response to a hater whose tweet has since been deleted.

Not gay, but if it were me

I would scream it from the damn roofs.

No part of the LGBTQ + community is wasted. It’s a shame you don’t see that. https://t.co/KbBljfX8iN

– Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes) July 21, 2018

Aside from her social media announcement that she’s not gay, not much is known about Camryn’s love life. If she has a significant other, Camryn has gone to great lengths to keep his identity secret. Your social media account only contains contributions from Camryn that you or your colleagues are.

The actress loves to present those with whom she works in the CBS soap opera, as well as current storylines. It’s not just her love life that Camryn doesn’t share on social media, she also doesn’t share her friendships.

There are hardly any posts from her in her group, which includes General Hospital Alaun Haley Erin. The two women even interviewed Soap Opera Digest about their close ties.

Fans want to know if Camryn Grimes is married. The answer to this is that only you and probably those in your inner circle know the answer to this question. Maybe Camryn will find out about her love life at some point.

She grew up in Hollywood and realized how valuable privacy can be when a person is in public. Her mother is actress Heather Grimes, her father is actor and producer Preston Lee, and her uncle is actor Scott Grimes.

The Young and the Restless air on NBC on weekdays.