Is Valencia vs Barcelona on TV? Channel, live stream, team news and start time for La Liga collision - The Sun.

BARCELONA continues the title defense of La Liga with a tough journey to Valencia.

After scraping a road past Ibiza in the Copa Del Rey, Barca are on their way back to an area where they were held to a 1-1 draw last season.

2

Messi was again the savior for Barcelona in the Nou Camp against GranadaCredit: AFP or licensors

This season’s title race in La Liga will be a classic, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid at 43 points.

Valencia is outside the European place and will gladly hit back after a final 4-1 defeat against Mallorca.

2

Rodrigo has only scored two goals this season in La Liga Credit: Getty – Contribution

What time does Valencia vs Barcelona start?

THIS La Liga collision takes place on Saturday, January 25.

The kick-off in the Mestalla is at 3:00 PM British time.

Valencia has a rather bleak record against the Catalan giants on their own property.

They have not won a match against Barcelona since 2008, while the last La Liga triumph took place a year earlier in 2007.

Is Valencia vs Barcelona on TV and can I stream it live?

Unfortunately this game is not shown live in the UK.

It falls under the general ban on Saturday games between 2.45 pm and 5.15 pm.

Stay here at SunSport as we will bring you updates and reports from Spain as the drama unfolds.

What is the team news?

LIONEL MESSI returns after a dramatic 2-1 win over Ibiza.

Luiz Suarez stays outside and Barcelona is reportedly looking for a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal.

Ousmane Dembele is also on the treatment table, while the hosts seem to be without Rodrigo, who has already missed four games with a knee injury.

Match opportunities

Valencia wins – 19/5

Sign at the Mestalla – 3/1

Barcelona gets three points – 8/13

Both teams score – 8/15

* All chances are correct at the time of publication