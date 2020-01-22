Is Utah Jazz the third best team in the NBA Western Conference?

As the NBA season exceeds the halfway point and in February, the Western Conference standings are very tight. The two Los Angeles teams – the Lakers and the Clippers – are respectively No. 1 and No. 2. From there, the Nuggets and Jazz are tied at 30-13, followed by the Mavericks, Rockets, Thunder and Grizzlies. So who is the best team in the West?

Charles Barkley of TNT thinks it is the Clippers.

“I’m worried if I’m these teams – someone other than the Lakers. If you look at the Clippers, they’re handling the charge for Kawhi Leonard, Paul George is out. They weren’t really consistent and they still the second best record in the Western Conference, “said Barkley.” At some point everyone will be healthy and everyone will be playing. “

But behind the Clippers and the Lakers, there is Jazz, according to Barkley.

“I think the Clippers are the best team in the West. Then you have the Lakers, then you have Utah. After that, whatever. These other teams have no chance. Denver is not for real, “said Barkley.

