Is trust in payroll software disastrous?

"When you read the fine print, payroll solutions are really good at dispersing money. They are good enough for doing tax calculations. What they are totally useless is knowing what to pay people, "said a partner in charge of counseling people. , employment and taxation of expatriates at BDO, Ben Renshaw.

Renshaw said that while digital payroll systems are improving, Australian businesses should simply ask professionals to verify data entry to make sure the right amount is paid.

There is little excuse for this, he says, with less and less sympathy from the public for errors that are not noted and corrected.

"What I have seen is a high level of confidence in payroll solutions who think they will solve the problems. I think this has been helped and encouraged by the providers of pays, because [the offer] sounds really good. "

Ben Renshaw, partner in charge of personal advice, employment and expatriate taxation at BDO.

In the wake of major underpayment scandals throughout 2019, payroll professionals have expressed frustration that companies are unwilling to invest in compliance in order to get their good payments and are ready to blame the systems for error.

"A pay platform is just like Excel – I can use Excel but if I'm wrong, Bill Gates will not be responsible," said Tracy Angwin, executive director of the Australian Payroll Association.

There is no payroll product in Australia that correctly calculates long term leave.

Tracy Angwin

Angwin said that even though many companies had robust payroll processes, there was a refusal to admit that ensuring staff paid correctly required human oversight.

"For example, there is no payroll product in Australia that correctly calculates long-term leave," she said.

Regtech companies have been working on software that will identify risks among the large volume of digital payments and accounting information.

Aaron Wittman and Troy Brown recently launched Xbert, a tool designed to integrate with cloud-based accounting platforms that can detect irregularities or risks in a company's books and inform founders.

Tracy Angwin, Executive Director of the Australian Payroll Association.

The company is just starting to generate revenue after a $ 1.5 million investment from founders and wealthy individuals. Mr. Wittman and Mr. Brown started the business after the two were burned down by accounting issues that went unnoticed when running the previous businesses.

"It analyzes the data every hour to look for patterns or anomalies," said Mr. Brown. This includes records of irregular transactions or other financial risks.

While the Xbert team is now turning to payroll compliance, the founders say this will not be their primary goal, as there are too many variables at play to create reliable tools.

"We are working on it now to determine how to implement basic measures on underpaid people," said Wittman.

Neither are digital payroll processors responsible for pay differentials.

MYOB and Xero, the country's Largest Players in Small Business Accounting and Payroll Software, Said Systems Have Limited Ability to Recognize Common Errors and Users Should Seek Advice from Accountants and Accountants to make sure they were doing the right thing.

"Our conditions reflect the legal requirement that responsibility for payroll rest with the employer. It is advisable to work with an accountant or accountant to ensure that the small business fully meets all compliance needs "said a MYOB spokesperson.

"As with all technologies, payroll software is only part of the solution and is only as accurate as the information entered, combined with the knowledge and experience of # 39; user, "said Matthew Prouse, industry manager at Xero Australia.

Emma is the small business reporter for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald, based in Melbourne.

