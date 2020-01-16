Is Thomas Michael Dixon going back to prison?

I mean, I’m not so sure about the Texas judiciary. It was an up and down fight. Of course it’s about the Thomas Michael Dixon case.

I mean, we all know the story. He instructed David Shepard to kill his nemesis. The one who met the woman he “loved”. So Dr. lost Sonnier his life and Shepard won some gold bars. Somehow the first trial ended up in a jammed jury. I’m not quite sure how it happened. Were the jurors awake during the trial?

Then the 2nd trial against Dixon was found guilty. Impressive. There is some justice. So he went to jail. Then money talks … and somehow they found a way to lift the conviction. What?

Apparently, Dixon’s lawyers appealed the conviction in three categories in 50 cases: insufficient evidence of the conviction, receiving information about the cell phone site without a warrant, and three times excluding the public from the courtroom. The 7th Court of Appeals found that the conviction was overturned in December 2018 and the state of Texas appealed to the Court of Criminal Appeals, the highest criminal judge in Texas.

He was let out. Dixon has basically been living here in Amarillo since the end of 2018. Something again? I watch enough Investigation Discovery Channel to know that injustices have been committed. I was shocked when that happened.

Then yesterday came the news that the decision of the 7th Court of Appeal to overturn the conviction of Dr. Thomas Dixon was overturned by the Texas Court of Appeals for homicide.

That seems like a bunch of double negatives. Basically, they say that they should never undo the belief. You think?

So it looks like Dixon will go back to jail soon. Fingers crossed. However, I don’t think we have heard the end of this travesty. I feel as long as he has money he will try to fight it. Does anyone have 3 gold bars to keep him in jail? I’m curious.