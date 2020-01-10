Is this photo of corn on a railroad track real?
A photo of spilled corn kernels went viral online to fit perfectly into a railroad track.

What happened: The photo shows the results of a train spilling corn kernels on railroad tracks, according to Fox News.

  • Spilled corn looks like a yellow brick road, which spans more than a third of a mile.
  • The cores fit perfectly between the tracks.

  • Mike Parker shared the photo on Twitter. It went viral with 321 retweets and 1,700 likes.

  • Alex Forrest also shared the photo. Her message received 15,000 retweets and 109,000 likes.

Is it real ?: There were a few questions about the validity of the photo. Local media confirmed that the photo was real.

  • Local resident Gary Bates said he expects birds to eat corn once the weather warms up, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
  • Bates: “There are deer and raccoons in the area, but they are hungry, that is my guess. They did not receive the email.”
  • Bates: “I never saw the track completely covered in corn.”
