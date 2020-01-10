Is this photo of corn on a railroad track real?

Loading...

A photo of spilled corn kernels went viral online to fit perfectly into a railroad track.

What happened: The photo shows the results of a train spilling corn kernels on railroad tracks, according to Fox News.

Spilled corn looks like a yellow brick road, which spans more than a third of a mile.

The cores fit perfectly between the tracks.

Mike Parker shared the photo on Twitter. It went viral with 321 retweets and 1,700 likes.

Alex Forrest also shared the photo. Her message received 15,000 retweets and 109,000 likes.

Is it real ?: There were a few questions about the validity of the photo. Local media confirmed that the photo was real.

Local resident Gary Bates said he expects birds to eat corn once the weather warms up, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Bates: “There are deer and raccoons in the area, but they are hungry, that is my guess. They did not receive the email.”

Bates: “I never saw the track completely covered in corn.”