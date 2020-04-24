Is this more proof of the Used touring with My Chemical Romance?

(Photo via YouTube / MTV2)

Although most tours are currently being postponed or canceled due to coronavirusthis doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about what’s to come. One of those things that might still be coming is the used touring with My chemical romance, at least according to the used bass player Jeph Howard.

If that’s not good news enough, the Used also dropped their new album Cordial work today (April 24) so ​​put that on and watch this.

Read more: Hear how the used and Caleb Shomo make an annoying breakdown on “The Lottery”

The singer used Bert McCracken has been casually calling a tour with My Chemical Romance for months. It started with some of their intimate live shows and then in a radio interview.

The Used then canceled their European tour and performance Slam Dunk Fest. They said there was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up. This just promoted the idea that they were on tour with My Chemical Romance.

McCracken appeared in The Green Room with Neil Griffiths podcast and was asked about a My Chemical Romance tour. McCracken replied that he said they are on tour because they should be.

Continue on an episode of Shane saidMcCracken, the lead singer’s syndrome podcast, said he was mainly joking about the stage on the tour, but would be happy to join MCR if the opportunity arose.

Read more: Hear the Used and Mark Hoppus offer gloomy sounds on “The Lighthouse”

“I think we’ve made a big deal about the relationship from the beginning,” says McCracken. “I’ve been friends with Gerard (Way) since the band broke up. … I saw him at a Frank Iero show about four years ago and then we reconnected. I like to tell jokes from the stage, but I texted him and was like “Dude, I hope you all know these are just jokes to make us smile, but we would all be honored to tour with you.”

Well, the bassist of the Used, Jeph Howard, appeared on the Colombian radio station Radioacktiva and seemed to promote the hype a bit more in regards to the tour.

Rockeros! 🤘

En pocos minutos haremos un viaje 20 years ago the history and history of JEPH HOWARD, bajista de @ WeAreTheUsed🤘

No need pierdan este via por por punk! 🤘 https://t.co/nHwfokXs5Z pic.twitter.com/fh6Jq8aGum

– Radioacktiva_ (@Radioacktiva_) April 23, 2020

At some point, Howard starts talking about My Chemical Romance. He starts their tour history as he leads them to play their cover of ‘Under Pressure’.

But at the end, Howard says something very remarkable.

“(I’m) very happy that these guys (MCR) are back together and touring again,” said Howard. “And sure, at some point you will see us on tour together.”

You can listen to Howard talk about My Chemical Romance in the post below, and watch Radioacktiva here.

(BIG NEWS) Today Jeph from The Used was invited to a radio station in Colombia to talk and play music, he said they may tour again with MCR, I recorded it for you from MyChemicalRomance

If you haven’t checked it out yet, stream the brand new album Heartwork from Used below.

Do you think the Used and My Chemical Romance will tour together? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

See more: 16 memorable band photos

Fall Out Boy