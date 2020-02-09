Is this authentic but badly damaged 1988 Porsche 911 Slant Nose worth $ 90,000 saved?

A rare 1988 Porsche 911 Turbo ‘Slant Nose’ Cabriolet is currently for sale on eBay. The sale price is $ 90,000. Is it worth?

The first thing to notice about this 911 Turbo Slant Nose is that it was badly damaged after a crash in the 1990s. The listing claims that the car was not insured at the time and the accident was not reported. As a result, it is difficult to say exactly what happened. However, pictures show that it was an accident, since damage was caused to both the front and rear of the sports car and on both sides.

The most worrying thing is the fact that the entire car looks bent, although it’s hard to say if this is just body damage or if the chassis itself is twisted. Either way, it doesn’t look particularly pretty, and even the listing says that “it won’t be a cheap restoration” to bring the car back to its former glory.

The 19 km long Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet from Slant Nose from 1988 was already listed in 2015 for $ 199,000

Porsche sold only 591 copies of the 911 Turbo Slant Nose Cabriolet in the United States, each of which was equipped with a 3.2-liter six-cylinder with turbocharger and 282 hp and a four-speed manual transmission. Well-maintained, low-mileage specimens that have been sold in recent years are in the mid range of $ 300,000.

With only 30,000 kilometers on the Odo and a price of $ 90,000, you can certainly make some money here, but restoration would not only require a lot of money, but also a lot of time. It’s also hard to say how much interest there is in a 911 Turbo Slant Nose that was so badly damaged in an unreported crash.

