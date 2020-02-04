Is this a photo of a demon pig monster or a cute doggo? You decide.

See, this illusion of a mutated dog is much more frightening than “The Dress.”

On Monday, Twitter user @ dancingfool75 posted an image that put everyone in a spiral when they tried to find out what exactly is going on here.

“That’s a scary demon pig monster that spawns,” I said. Several times. After I stared at it for what should have been almost 10 minutes.

Others seemed shocked.

I can’t see what anyone can see. It is definitely a type of goat monster

– Staffie Boy (@mike_staffie) 4 February 2020

I only see a monster … please help me see the cute

– GillyDee (@gill_deacon) 3 February 2020

Still, I fought through my fight or flight response because the Twitter responses assured me that there was indeed a cute puppy hidden somewhere in this image.

OMFG … I was like KILL IT, then … oh what a sweetheart 🐶

– I am only here for the GIFs (@just_mark_now) 3 February 2020

OMG. It took me a few minutes to turn my phone around a few times

– no cuts no buts no coconuts (@damn_elle) 3 February 2020

🤣 it took a while! It takes so much concentration to see the cute doggo and not the pigdog hybrid

– Palm colonel (@PalmColonel) 4 February 2020

After a shameful time, I finally begged a colleague to come and indicate where this alleged cute dog was.

That happened and then … I was still stuck. I zoomed in, zoomed out, turned my computer screen 360 degrees, sent a prayer to the gods of clarity, and in the end I saw a cute little doggo with a serious side look.

Here are a few useful tips if you also can’t seem to shake the horror of the pig monster visually.

That reddish pink area on top of his head is the nose.

I clear this up because my heart started racing fast until I found out! 😣😖

– Hardik Nagar (@ hardikreds17) 4 February 2020

Cover the mouth to see the actual mouth

– I would say be enthusiastic (@CescInBoots) 4 February 2020

To be honest, I still see some sort of mischief without turning my screen. Good luck everyone.

