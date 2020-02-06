Is this 1996 Isuzu SUV a true Super Trooper for $ 2,400?

Nice price or crack pipe Is this used car a good deal? You decide!

People like to say “they don’t make them like that anymore”, and when it comes to Isuzus today Nice Price or Crack Pipe Trooper, they don’t make them at all. Let’s see if this old luxury SUV from a defunct car brand that is not known for luxury, can still make the asking price.

Ok people, some wild news – I have discovered that I have the ability to predict the future! It is wonderful and I feel humiliated by the honor and responsibility that this great power possesses.

Oh, I have to warn that this predictive power is only limited to determining the vote on yesterday’s custom-made 2000 Honda CR-V turbo and the $ 11,500 price. I suppose I should have pointed that out to begin with.

Anyway, I was sure that CR-V would result in an almost unanimous loss of crackpipes, and with 95 percent of you agreeing that way, I have the feeling that I was creepy foresight in my expectation. Then I see … a Reuben on rye for lunch. Oh my god, I am amazing!

Not so great, but still pretty interesting is this 1996 Isuzu Trooper SE. I have been looking at Range Rovers lately, because the original models go back in value after a few years. At the same time, I have been looking for a poorly thought out investment opportunity for my family’s emergency fund. The timing felt good and the money is just there.

Unfortunately, that train left the station – late, as expected – with noble editions in good condition that were far beyond my budget. That made me think, what are Isuzu troopers doing today? After all, that is a suitable and suitable sports aid program with pretensions of luxury and Weebles Wobble operation, it should be a comparable and probably cheaper experience.

Well, we’ll get to the second part in a minute. But first, let’s talk about this 172,000-mile example and see how it stacks up in a fancy way.

The second generation Trooper reached American coasts at the end of 1991. It represented a major redesign compared to its more agricultural predecessor, with only the name of that model and the smart asymmetrical design of the back door. The new Trooper has also become considerably more chic, with painted bumpers and rocker moldings, a rounded and more polished body design and an interior that, although perhaps not a Range Rover level in its appointments, was still a pretty fun place to hang out . It was even good enough for Honda to rebrand and shake it like an Acura.

This one has it all and, as the advertisement claims, a fairly new transmission. It also has a bit of interesting history. That means that the truck has three owners, the second of whom did the transmission switcheroo and then chose not to drive. Apparently it was in a dry dock, working on a monthly basis to move the fat and keep the peace for almost six years. At the end of that relegation to relaxation, it was withdrawn, dusted and handed over to the current owner.

Since then, a few kilometers have been added and the rough road sensor has been replaced, eliminating a recurring CEL. Now he would “drive and drive very nicely”. Under the hood is a 3.2-liter V6 of 190 hp and it is claimed that he has seen regular maintenance, including a timing belt. In addition, the four-speed automatic transmission was replaced in 2014, which supplies a part-time four-wheel drive system via a two-speed transmission lock. It is said that everything works as it should.

The bodywork presents in Fir Green Metallic with contrasting rockers and champagne-colored arches. The seller describes it as a “10-foot” truck and contains photos of some dents and scratches in the body. However, nothing is too creepy and both the top and bottom seem to be free of rot. The factory alloys also seem usable and support a few big steps to get in and out.

Once inside, you’ll find a lot of leather, although the upholstery in the front seems to have seen better days. The seller’s remark about the feeling that the driver feels “loose” is a bit disturbing. Other problems that clearly come to the fore here are a seat heater lamp that does not light up and a crack in the windshield. There is also a hesitation at the launch that could indicate … well, a number of things. Maybe that makes everything right, the brake pedal has conveniently “BRAKE” formed in case you have not driven before.

Other than that, it’s all pretty fun, and like I said, these Troopers have a presence that could give the old Range Rover a chance for their money. That said, no one likes the Troopers so much. You almost never see really nice offered for sale, and those on the market usually go for change. Damn, people even bring fancy-pants versions from Japan to fill an imagined high-end Trooper market, as if something like that exist.

This seems like a solid contender and kudos to the seller for what seems to be an honest and detailed advertisement. Another area where we can let the current owner party is in his wit. He is asking $ 2,400 for this clean title and currently smog-certified SE, and it is now time for you to vote on it and his chances of getting it.

What do you think, is this Trooper worth asking for $ 2,400? Or is this luxury SUV too old – and Isuzu too – to ask so much?

You decide!

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=polldaddy-tag-10501620" data-recommended="false" width="100%" height="600" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Portland, OR Craigslist, or go here when the ad disappears.

H / T to Don G. for the connection!

Help me with NPOCP. Hit me at [email protected] and send me a fixed price tip. Don’t forget to include your Kinja handle.

.