Is this 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo the best last thing at $ 1,800?

The advertisement for today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Jeep states that it is one of the last Grand Cherokees to be delivered with a stick. We like sticks and we like jeeps. Let’s see if we like the price tag too.

I started yesterday by averaging that Honda USA’s lineup today lacks interesting and peculiar offers, like the 1990 Honda Civic RT4 Wagovan, which we saw as Wednesday’s victim, uh candidate. Damn it, the last major launch of the company was a double-row crossover that was – waiting – a shorter version of their existing three-row crossover. Woop! Woop! Woop!

This Wagovan, on the other hand, proved that Honda once knew how to be strange and funny. Where’s the fun now, Honda? They all seemed to like both its uniqueness and condition, so much so that its $ 5,000 price tag brought in a super-tight but crucial 53 percent Nice Price win.

Jeep is building some funny things. I mean, if you’re craving to drive a four-wheel drive, four-wheel drive and more history than a comparable government major, the Jeep Gladiator will pretty much be your traffic jam.

Today we’re looking at another interesting jeep, a 1993 Grand Cherokee Laredo that the seller claims to be one of the last ZJ models to produce a manual transmission. There is a lot more to like about this particular car, but that alone should bring your pike to a climax. Oh, and just to get it out of the way, the seller isn’t David Tracy. I checked.

Apparently there are 290,000 on this jeep. However, the seller states that the 4.0 Six was converted at 100,000 and the clutch was only updated before 20,000. The body is described as clean and straight, although there is some rust on the rear wheel arch lips. Color also bursts on the bonnet. The seller says that would be addressed, but you know, should-could-would.

According to the seller, alloys with five spokes are “bad” tires. So don’t plan long trips. Other issues include malfunctioning air conditioning and ABS, a loud rear, a brake that tends to lock, and a speedometer that the seller claims to have broken while driving through snow. Damn it, snow!

On the plus side, the interior seems to be fine, although the passenger seat cover can indicate bad things underneath. There’s also an updated Borla exhaust with a high-flow cat that’s supposed to sound like a throat.

If that’s not enough temptation, the jeeps also adorn the rough things – so far the speedometer. These include underride protection, a Yakima-Rack-i-ma top and a brush guard that protects you from the brush.

New brake calipers and a new cooler are just as attractive as all the luxury the car still seems to have – key fob lock, electric seats, etc.

The title is clear and the seller says the jeep drives great and has always passed its emissions tests. It is also claimed that “If you only want a Grand Cherokee, it’s not for you.”

Okay, after we checked the technical data and determined who the target group is, let’s look at the price for this ZJ. The demand is $ 1,800 OBO.

Yes, that’s more than double what Tracy paid for him, but then we’re not him now, are we?

There must also be more to the story here, since the seller listed the jeep almost two weeks ago and you think that everything that is so cheap would have been snapped up just for the parts alone almost immediately.

The question for you is, what kind of problem could that be and why haven’t you got to know each other when it’s really a jeep for a specific audience? Do we need some kind of app – a grinder for jeep connections if it were – to match?

What do you think is this unique but faulty jeep worth the $ 1,800 price tag? Or, five-speed or not, is it just too problematic to ask so much?

