Is there a scene with post credits in birds of prey?

Birds of prey is certainly not your average superhero film, so does it have a final credit scene like most comic book films do? As with most things about this movie, the answer is not super easy. Technically, there is indeed a scene after the credits Birds of prey, but if you expect a traditional teaser for something else in the DCEU, you’ll be surprised.

There is only one scene after the credits, and it comes at the very end of the credits, not in the middle like some other movies often do. But if you stay completely through the credits, you’ll get a voice-over from Harley Quinn himself. Instead of being a teaser for a future movie, it is a very casual joke from the brand. She teases the audience because she has stayed all the way through the credits, and then offers to make it worth the wait by telling us all a “super duper secret” piece of information, if we promise not to tell. She starts: “Did you know that Batman’s …” and then of course the screen cuts out.

What did Harley tell us? We don’t know, of course, and because it’s just a disposable gag and not a real teaser connected to the overarching DC universe, it doesn’t really matter. It is perhaps “Batman’s real name is Bruce Wayne”, because there are indications in the film that Harley knows very well who Gotham’s most fraternal hero really is: she calls her hyena dog “Bruce”. To be honest, it is probably a lot more fun to imagine your own way of ending that sentence instead of ending it on the screen, and that is very remarkable for the funny, fourth wall-breaking sense of humor. But since the sting is just a joke, not something narrative important, if you have to leave before the credits are over, you can head out early without worrying about missing a secret trailer or a last-minute twist.