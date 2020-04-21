Is there a problem with Zoom bombing? Zoom will soon have you reporting attacks in real time.

Photo: Rafael Henrique / SOPA / LightRocket Images by Getty Images

Has your Zoom conference hijacked? Thus, you can report the company directly to the incident.

The video conferencing service is adding a new “user report to Zoom” button, which is set to roll out Sunday, April 26th in a software update. “This feature will generate a report that will be sent to the Zoom Trust and Safety team to detect any misuse of the platform and block a user as needed,” according to the company’s release notes for the service video.

The new button is intended to catch those behind the “Zoom-bombing” attacks. For weeks now, teenagers and internet trolls have successfully hijacked Zoom meetings to harass alleged users, sometimes with child attacks.

Currently, victims report Zoom incidents by tweeting the company on Twitter, and relying on notifications. Now the video conferencing service is working to streamline the process.

“That report button will be added to the security menu,” Zoom Chief Product Officer Oded Gal said in a webinar with the Anti-Defamation League last week. “It helps us get the information about what happened at the meeting.”

The company did not document how it would use the information to stop hijackers. But at the very least, it will enable Zoom to retrieve the IP addresses of the culprits and record them from the service. It is also possible for the company to report law enforcement information. (That said, the attacker can use a VPN service to bypass the IP ban and scramble their location.)

Gal also recommended that victims take pictures on the attack screen as they occur. “If they recorded the meeting, it would help us keep track of that person, too,” he added.

The company was originally scheduled to add the “user report to Zoom” feature on Sunday but pushed for release within a week. It is now slated for version 4.6.12 of the software. The button appears specifically for users hosting the Zoom meeting. In the event of a hijacker attacking, go to the “Security” icon below and click “Report.”

Meanwhile, the company also has a dedicated webpage where you can report Zoom bomb attacks on the service. The FBI also encourages victims to report incidents of teleconferencing hijacking to bureau and local law enforcement.

