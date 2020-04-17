Is there a Disney Plus discount?

In March, Disney launched Disney Plus, a streaming service in the United Kingdom.

The latest figures show that subscribers worldwide have crossed the 50 million mark, which shows how many of us turn to home movies and series to keep us at home for entertainment.

Students who have not yet subscribed can ask if a discount is available and if not, how much the subscription will cost.

You can find out here below.

Is there a Disney Plus account for students?

There is currently no student discount for Disney Plus subscriptions in the UK, nor is there one in the US.

For UK users, however, Disney Plus is offering a seven-day free trial. After that, Disney Plus costs £ 5.99 a month, or £ 59.99 a year.

Sign up for a seven-day free trial of Disney Plus

Is Disney Plus Worth It?

If you want to compare the price-quality ratio of Disney Plus with Netflix and Amazon Prime, we’ve written a review to help you.

You can also watch a complete list of Disney Plus streaming, including the best movies and shows available on the platform.

Although Disney Plus shows can be viewed on many devices, such as many smart TVs, it’s a good idea to check to see if your particular device is one before ordering.

If you’re considering sharing your account with members of your household, be aware that Disney Plus offers the ability to register seven different user profiles and ten different devices. However, you can only stream to four different devices at a time.

For family-friendly favorites and new releases like The Mandalorian, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Disney Plus.