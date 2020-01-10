Is the second taboo season still taking place? Steven Knight talks about a second series

Loading...

Disney-owned broadcaster FX has spoken about its hopes for a second season of Taboo, which was produced in cooperation with the BBC and in which Tom Hardy from Venom plays the leading role.

The 19th century series launched by Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders along with Hardy and Hardy’s father Chips follows the probably deceased James Delaney (Hardy), who returns to England after over a decade in Africa. The first season was already running in 2017 with positive reviews.

FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier has confirmed that discussions are currently underway about a possible second season, but that his return will depend on whether he takes care of Hardy’s busy schedule.

“You talked about it, but it depends on Tom Hardy’s schedule. He’s shooting Venom 2 right now,” he told Deadline.

John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, added: “Steven is definitely a game and I think we have a great idea for a second season, some of which have already been written, but we only need the actor. We have active discussions. “

Last year, Knight confirmed that the screenplays for the second series were almost completed, adding that he planned for three seasons in total.

“If we all stick to it and we all want to continue, there would be three (series). That is my plan, ”he said in an interview with Collider.

“I have a geographic route for the thing,” he added. “It is basically a trip to the west. I have a goal in mind that is always nice when you embark on this great trip, which is writing three eight hours. It is good to know where You’re on the go. “