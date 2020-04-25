Is the new Corvette C8 faster than the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500?

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray are two of the most popular cars on the market right now, but which is the fastest around the race track? The following video answers this question.

It’s no secret that Ford has a significant power advantage over Chevy. It’s also more expensive on paper, starting at $ 73,995 against the advertised $ 59,995 MSRP Corvette, but we all know it’s not quite accurate, as Ford is more fully equipped, while most C8 owners will add at least a few extra additions like Z51 performance at $ 5,000. package.But we digress.

Driving the tallest Mustang, it is a 5.2-liter V8 engine with 860 lb-ft of torque and 625 lb-ft of torque, which is aimed at the rear wheels thanks to a 10-speed dual-clutch transmission. Even mid-level supercars like the McLaren 720S or Ferrari F8 Tributo have as much power as this crazy Mustang.

The Corvette is also much weaker as its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 has 495hp. and 4737 lb-ft (637 Nm) with Z51 performance. However, the ‘Vette does have a few things, namely the fact that the engine is located behind the cab. The corvette is also much lighter, tilting the scales at approximately 3 366 lbs (1527 kg) compared to the maximum 4,225 lb (1,916 kg) GT500.

Also see: Really? This 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has a $ 80,000 mark!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykzNv_z6GHY (/ embed)

The next test was conducted by the YouTuber Speed ​​Phenom at Willow Springs Raceway, a scheme that mixes long straight and wide angles with a few stiffer sections.

Although YouTuber says the Mustang has more front clutch than the Corvette, it failed to keep up with the chain, recording a best time of 1: 33.22. By comparison, the C8 set a lap time of 1: 31.62.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KA2Cxvc8l-A (/ embed)