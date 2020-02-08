Is the masked singer coming back? Everything you need to know

The Masked Singer has taken the UK by storm since it appeared on our screen last month.

From trying to figure out which celebrity is behind the crazy costumes by combining clues to listening to the great vocals of the participant, the crazy music show has everyone talking.

But will it come back for a second series, after the huge success?

Although it is unknown whether the wild competition will be back on British screens, panel members Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Ken Jeong are all reported to have been approached about reprising their roles for another run of the ITV singing show .

In addition to the jury members, presenter Joel Dommett is reportedly also asked to return, which could mean that viewers will see much more of it.

A source said: “Producers loved the chemistry between the talent. They want to recreate it in the next series and plan to secure them with new contracts.

“The feeling is answered by the jury members, who are all happy and pleasantly surprised by the positive reception from viewers.”

ITV and production company Bandicoot have reportedly agreed on the next series and are already planning which mysterious celebrities they want to participate in.

The source added to The Sun: “They are already starting to think of improbable singers that they can dig up to perform in the spectacular costumes.”

RadioTimes.com contacted ITV about the rumors, but they refused to comment.

The UK is the newest country to embrace the series, where mysterious celebrities compete in the singing contest while dressed in elaborate costumes, such as a huge rubber duck like the Duck of the show – recently unveiled as rock singer Skin.

This week’s episode will be double eliminated again while fans try to figure out who is hidden behind the masks.

With the semi-final, the five remaining characters are Monster, Octopus, The Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Fox.

The Masked Singer will take place at ITV on Saturday at 7 p.m..