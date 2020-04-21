Is The Mandalorian updated for Season 3?

This is definitely the droid we were looking for, if you mean by droid news The Mandalorian. According to Variety, the Disney + series has already started pre-production on the third installment, less than six months after season two was announced!

Sources told Variety that series maker Jon Favreau has “written a season three,” and that concepts for the next chapter have been “a few weeks” in the works, led by Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang. Not surprisingly, if the streamer would want to jump into the show’s next installment, the Star Wars spinoff is extremely well-received by fans and stars. We won’t even get into the mania promised by Baby Yoda.

Season two of The Mandalorian packed in early March, fortunately just before the coronavirus pandemic stopped several productions and delayed premiere dates for both movies and TV shows. Fans can look forward to including Mando and Baby Yoda as they fly off in search of the home planet of the last when season two debuted at Disney + in October, and then we can figure out what to expect as season three is coming!