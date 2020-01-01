Is the icy moon of Saturn's Enceladus our best chance of finding extraterrestrial life?

Loading...

Scientists are increasingly believing that there is life beyond Earth. For many of them, the main question now is where we should be looking.

Our neighbor Mars, with its signs of a distant past rich in water? Europa, that icy brown moon of Jupiter that could contain an underground ocean? Some astronomers even point to Venus, which is incredibly hot and dry today, but a billion years ago it could have looked a lot like Earth.

Some scientists believe that we should look even further – towards Enceladus, a moon of Saturn. There is growing evidence that the bright little moon, just 310 miles in diameter, hides an ocean of boiling salt water. The one who could support microbial life.

It is not for nothing that NASA calls Enceladus "one of the most interesting destinations in the solar system".

"Enceladus has become a promising lead in our search for worlds where life could exist," said the space agency on its website.

But getting there to do a thorough search for extraterrestrial life turns out to be difficult. Mars is much closer. Europa is already the target of an upcoming probe mission. And the Earth's moon, with its trillions of dollars worth of minerals, soars over everything as the ultimate distraction from E.T.

The attraction of closer, more commercial celestial bodies helps explain why no mission to Enceladus is underway.

Today, in scientific circles, it is indisputable to say that we are not alone in the universe. After all, there are tens of millions of galaxies that we can see from Earth. Each of these galaxies potentially contains tens of billions of planets. "Why should we be alone?" Asked The Daily Beast Martin Dominik, astronomer at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

But in centuries of research in the night sky and decades of space exploration, the human race has yet to find any compelling evidence of extraterrestrial life. We could say that the closest we were to in 1976, when the Viking landers of NASA picked up from the ground on the surface of Mars which was briefly tested positive for microbes.

NASA rejected the tests as defective. But agency scientist Gilbert Levin insists that his peers misread the data. These tests from 43 years ago were proof of life, Levin told the Daily Beast.

Humanity continues to probe Mars. A manned mission is possible in the 2030s. If there is life on the red planet, we may find it soon. In the meantime, NASA is focusing on Europa, one of the 79 moons of Jupiter, some 400 million kilometers from Earth.

Working with four decades of data from probes and telescope surveys, agency scientists announced in November that they had confirmed the presence of water beneath the surface of Europa's 2000 miles in diameter.

All the probes and analyzes done since the 1970s "have gathered enough additional information about Europa to make it a high priority investigative target in NASA research for life," said the report. space agency.

"What makes this moon so attractive is the possibility that it may have all the ingredients necessary for life," said NASA. "Scientists have evidence that one of these ingredients, liquid water, is present below the frozen surface and can sometimes burst into space in huge geysers."

Despite the $ 30 billion cost of the Trump administration's rushed efforts to send astronauts back to the Earth's moon by 2024 to claim mineral wealth from the neighboring satellite, NASA also managed to book a mission in Europe, but not in Enceladus.

Europa is, "in a sense, in competition with Enceladus," Seth Shostak, a California-based SETI Institute astronomer, told The Daily Beast. The SETI Institute researches extraterrestrial life, mainly by listening to foreign radio broadcasts.

The $ 4 billion Europa Clipper probe is slated to launch in 2025 and start to return data from the frozen moon a few years later. Currently, the Clipper is only equipped for overflights. The idea is to bring it close enough to Europa to scan the moon with sophisticated sensors.

Until recently, Congress supported the addition of a lander to the Clipper so that it could collect samples from the surface of Europa. But the lawmaker who defended the dear lander lost his candidacy for re-election in 2018, leaving the lander orphaned in the process of appropriation.

To collect the best data, Clipper will need to be lucky and fly through one of Europa's occasional plumes – which could be difficult, "due to the temporal nature of the plumes and the ; high radiation environment in which samples must be collected and instruments must obtain information, "previously told The Daily Beast Dirk Schulze-Makuch, astronomer at the Technical University of Berlin.

Despite being roughly twice as far from Earth as Europa and also a fraction of the size of the Jovian moon, Enceladus seems much more user-friendly to life as we see it. understand. Easier to probe too, because its watery plumes are more frequent.

In October, NASA scientists who analyzed the Cassini probe mission figures from 2005 to 2017 announced that they had found the ingredients of amino acids, Enceladus, in the geysers of Enceladus. 39; one of the basic elements of life. "If the conditions are right, these molecules from the deep ocean of Enceladus could be on the same reaction path that we see here on Earth," said Nozair Khawaja, astronomer at the University. free from Berlin who led the research team.

This is not all. "There is [another] dimension of habitability: time," said Marc Neveu, scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. Again, data from Cassini, Neveu, and his own team estimated the age of Enceladus' underground ocean to be around a billion years – the perfect age for shelter life, according to Neveu.

"But of course, Saturn is twice as distant as Jupiter," said Shostak. Short of money and forced to choose between the closest and cruelest or the farthest and sweetest ocean moon, NASA chose the one it could reach the fastest.

What this means for the search for extraterrestrial life remains to be seen. Maybe Levin is right and there is life on Mars. Maybe we will find it once NASA has flown over the moon and its shiny minerals and mounted a manned mission to the red planet.

Or maybe the Clipper probe will arrive in Europe before the astronauts reach Mars. Maybe Clipper's timing will be perfect and he will zoom through an aqueous plume. In short, we may find extraterrestrial life elsewhere before finally succeeding in organizing a mission to Enceladus in or around the 2030s.

Of course, it is possible that all these efforts will succeed … nothing. The search will no doubt continue, perhaps from a distance as we travel increasingly distant "exo-planets" to find signs of potentially vital atmospheres.

If we are lucky and one of Earth's neighbors is the first to show signs of life, the result would be the same whether it be Mars or the moons of Jupiter or Saturn.

"If they are dead microbes under the sands of Mars, or living microbes in the oceans of Europe or Enceladus, this would at least indicate that biology is not is not uncommon, "said Shostak. "The universe, we might conclude, is full of life."

