Is the big bash set for a big crash?

As soon as the Big Bash appeared, it could disappear.

As I write, Tennis’ Australian Open is enjoying another busy year.

And cricket administrators should take a look at the tournament’s rapid success as they unveil the future of the big bash and perhaps the entire Australian cricket summer.

The Australian Open was life-sustaining in the late 1970s and early 80s.

A grass field event that was played in Kooyong at Christmas at a strange time. It was routinely swept over by many big stars, and its status as a Grand Slam was questionable.

Josh Philippe and Daniel Hughes are preparing to fly for the Sixers as storm clouds gather above them

I give you one point: Björn Borg, one of the most famous grass field players of all time with five direct Wimbledon titles from 1976 to 1980, played the Australian Open only once. That was in 1974 when I was 17.

Can anyone imagine that Roger Federer has only bothered to play one Australian Open in his entire career? The thought is absurd. But that was the reality. Many, many players loathed the event.

So the sport had to figure out what it should look like in 10 or 20 years, and Melbourne Park was born under the original name Flinders Park.

The lawns had disappeared and a date later in January was set.

BBL viewership has declined over the past three seasons.Credit: Getty Images

The first tournament in 1988 was a complete success: young Steffi Graf won her second Grand Slam title in the final against Chris Evert and Mats Wilander overtook Pat Cash in five sets for the men.

Cricket has to follow this example and decide what the big bash should look like in 10 or 20 years.

Admittedly, this is a difficult task. But people at CA’s Jolimont headquarters get a lot of money for a reason.

T20 cricket has only been around for 15 years, so who knows where it’s going. But the only thing we know is that with Big Bash Cricket the magic is in the “bash”.

John McEnroe and referee Peter Bellenger have words when the 1985 Australian Open was still held in Kooyong. Credit: Bruce Postle

When there were eight games for a team in four weeks, it was at its peak: slam, bam, thank you, ma’am. There was a reward for every competition. That is what the concept is about. Here comes the excitement and the hype.

I spoke to a Cricket Australia official about the attendance for Sydney Sixers games and he made a great point. He told me that many families take part in a summer game. There are four home games to choose from in an eight-game season. There are seven games to choose from in a season with 14 games.

That’s exactly what my own family has been doing for the past five years – attend a Sixers match every January. We went to Steve Smith’s bat on Saturday.

The Big Bash had a tie night after night this year. “Now let’s go to Sydney Thunder Captain Callum Ferguson …”

Loading

Nice guy, practical cricket player, but with all due respect I don’t have to hear from him night after night in high season.

There is simply not enough star power or firepower in the teams. Heroes and villains get the world moving.

It’s politically incorrect to say so, but Chris Gayle was the big bash bomb.

Smith’s return to the Sixers last week is the kind of star power it takes.

Since cricket let the summer cricket shatter after the World Series with five or six tests, followed by a one-day series with three teams, the Big Bash papered the cracks. But the cracks are now there to see.

In the long term, CA needs to get the schedule under control and show Australian fans what our summer will look like in the future.

This season is a scrambled egg: T20s and tests against Pakistan and New Zealand were all conducted in early January and then no Australian team in their own country until the NRL season begins.

The big bash fills the gap, but lacks the intensity of the past because the tournament is too long. But it still needs a long time to fill the gap that the men’s team pulled overseas to India and South Africa in January and February.

In a decade, a three- to four-week big bash season with eight to ten games that a team will play right after Christmas could still be king. Unless T10 cricket has taken over …

Neil Breen is a sports reporter on the Sydney News Team at 9News Australia

Most seen in sports

Loading