Is “The Bachelor” Tammy Ly the new villain of the season by Peter Weber?

This post contains spoilers for Monday’s delivery The Bachelor.

It is safe to say that no Bachelor fan on the bingo card had ‘Discussion about healthy emotional coping tactics’ on their bingo cards on Monday. And yet, during part one of the two-day ‘event’ of the show, that’s exactly what we got – after some good, old-fashioned rugs. Our panel members for tonight’s debate? A sad Kelsey Weier and a seemingly worried but certainly gossip-sensitive Tammy Ly. When you buy Kelsey’s side of the story, Tammy stabbed her in the back; If you choose Tammy’s side, Kelsey is emotionally unstable.

Neither participant could really be described as a “front runner” this season, but they both have great personalities – the oldest recipe for a feud in the bachelor students’ cookbook. (The secret ingredient, I hear, is to sing the incantation “I’m not here to make friends” three times.) And depending on who you think producers have set up better, we may have a new villain on our hands .

Kelsey is probably best known as the girl who started a week-long feud on a mess with a bottle of champagne. (Hannah Ann, whose Kelsey insisted on stealing the bottle she had brought from home, will probably still shout, “I didn’t know it was yours!” From outside the grave.) Tammy, on the other hand, established himself as the season of this season. best commentator from inside the Mansion; she is smart and funny and thanks to her background story she is one of the favorite participants of Chris Harrison. So you could say that if we went in on Monday night, the scales would be tipped in favor of Tammy.

And yet! Previews for Wednesday’s episode two find Tammy in tears. “I gave up my life to be here and be sent home for this?” It’s ridiculous, “she says.

How did this happen? It all started with a small date.

This week Pilot Pete took his “ladies” to Costa Rica – although according to tonight’s events it does not seem that a participant has embraced the concept of “pura vida”. Drama broke out as soon as Peter chose his first one-on-one date. for the week; Kelsey, who recently went on her own date with Peter in the much less exciting destination of Cleveland, was not satisfied. “I loved my date in Cleveland, but that was last week and we’re in a new week … I just don’t want our night to get lost,” she said with tears. “That scares me. I didn’t expect it would be that hard.”

As Peter and Sydney became steamy on their date, Kelsey slowly unraveled – and it was Tammy who comforted her. But after a while, Tammy, who has been meeting Kelsey’s emotional needs since #ChampagneGate, had enough. Finally, Tammy told a group of their fellow participants: “She is literally knocking away. I am not going to cry about 10 bottles of wine.”

Later, during a separate conversation, Victoria F. revealed to Tammy and others that Kelsey had previously told her that she thought all the girls were fake. It was at this point that the feud officially began – because Tammy decided it was time to involve Peter. When he formed a real bond with Kelsey and didn’t see all of her different sides, Tammy said, “I have to express my concerns.”

Tammy told Peter that Kelsey seemed to have a mental disorder and that she had seen Kelsey drink several times. Peter, of course, wasted no time reporting these allegations to Kelsey, who returned shortly afterwards to the group of women and asked – calmly, we should probably note – who it was who claimed she was emotionally unstable. Tammy didn’t make it.

“I’m not ashamed to cry for people,” Kelsey said. “I’m proud of it. But it’s not cool to go to him and say,” She’s emotionally unstable. ” … Pay attention to your own affairs. “Tammy hit back to Kelsey and said,” You were upset for four days over a bottle of champagne. “And when Peter awarded the group date to Hannah Ann after all that? Kelsey swore that he would sort out the bottom of the person who had sold her to Peter.

Kelsey later sat down with Tammy to try and solve things, but things only got worse. The two argued about how drunk Kelsey had been so many times, and at one point Tammy said, “I’m only concerned about your well-being.” “You don’t worry, Tammy.” (Do that on a T-shirt, ABC!) By the end, the two had reached a fundamental disagreement about the nature of healthy handling – in particular, it’s healthy to cry for your emotions? Tammy clearly doesn’t think so; as she finally said to Kelsey: ‘You can continue to cry and languish in bottles of wine. I’m ready.”

But Kelsey didn’t go down without a fight; instead, she pulled Peter aside to set the record, and told Peter that Tammy was not only gossiping about the girls about her drinking, but also accusing her of popping pills. Peter, once a fan of the drama, loved it. In fact, he sent Kelsey back to the other women with a red rose, marking her as safe in the coming rose ceremony. While her husband gave her the long handle, Kelsey seemed hesitant – but Peter assured her, “Don’t worry about the other girls.” (At this point we can safely say that either Peter is very bad at predicting the reactions of women to upset surprise or he really helps producers to make this season as spicy as possible. You decide.)

“Then came the flickering of the candle that set fire to this entire emotional powder keg: the cocktail party, it turned out, had been canceled. Instead, it was time to immediately start the rose ceremony. “

Kelsey told the other women that she had just talked to Peter to clear her name – but that doesn’t suit anyone. “Like, why does she get the advantage of talking to Peter for the cocktail party?” Tammy moaned. Then came the flickering of the candle that set fire to this whole emotional powder keg: the cocktail party, it turned out, had been canceled. Instead, it was time to immediately start the rose ceremony.

Tammy asked Kelsey what she had told Peter about her, but the group quickly called in Tammy, especially as she tried to derive questions about why she was starting to tell that Kelsey was popping pills. Then Tammy got into a fight with Sydney about who a bigger rat is. Sydney denied telling Peter about Alayah, who started last week’s biggest firestorm, which was a lie-like lie based on what we’ve seen – but Tammy stood up and started screaming in response, at which point several participants seemed to decide that it is Tammy who may be emotionally unstable.

“Tammy, you’re so crazy,” Sydney said. “Like, legit, you’re crazy.” And at perhaps the most reliable time of the week, Hannah Ann looked up from afar and said, “It’s like I want to know (what the drama is about) – but I don’t do it” I want to know. “

Cue Tammy cried in a direct interview and told producers that she was worried about going home. The truth is that, with a few exceptions, all women who have airtime this season have a fascinating tendency to accuse each other of vices and then deny this – despite camera evidence and sometimes witnesses in the house. Anyway, the point is, Kelsey’s “pills” are Adderall and birth control and Peter has a nice mess.

Then came the Bachelor-villain rally of the century. “I’m not here to make friends,” said Tammy. “I’m going to get what I want. I’ll fight to the death for Peter.” (Focus on mine, but I mean, come on!) Anyway, Tammy spoke to Peter just before the rose ceremony began, and he held her in the end – because, and we cannot emphasize this enough, Peter! Loves! The! Drama! And with the group leaving for Chile on Wednesday, there is still plenty left where it came from.

