Is the Audi RS4 2008 a real Northern Lights with $ 29,000?

A growing family is the excuse for selling today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Audi RS4. Let us see if the price of this Canada-based hot shoe is worth adding to your own family.

Before the Prius from Toyota took over the term, “hybrid” used to mean “European car with American muscles”. That was a lot better, wasn’t it? We looked at such a hybrid yesterday, a 1995 Laforza to be precise. That was an Italian luxury SUV 4X4 with a Ford Mustang V8 under the hood. The marriage may have been intriguing enough, but the addition of a modest $ 2,700 price overtook the Laforza and brought her a 65 percent Nice price win.

I liked seeing this Laforza because it reminded me of the three – yes, three – sitting on the forecourt of a shop on the way to one of my favorite places. They have been there for some time and I always wanted to stop and ask if any or all of them could be for sale.

For the equally interesting, but completely different Audi RS4 2008 that is on the market today, I would have to travel much further. It is reluctantly offered – as is claimed – by its current owner, who appears to live in a suburb of Vancouver, Canada.

Well, I’m not saying that a flight up there, a delicious Canadian meal and then a return trip home has no particular charm, I just think of these three Laforzas (Laforzi?) Three cities.

The ad says the car doesn’t fit the current owner’s changed lifestyle. Now, some of you may have different opinions about what makes a family car, but I think four-doors, a decent trunk, and child safety locks can be all you need. The Audi seller, on the other hand, claims that it can exchange the RS4 for a Sienna or Odyssey minivan. I like minivans as much as the next one, but while this trade could be a gain in practicality, one of the two would surely weaken the fun factor.

How is that? Let’s look at the deeds, as the children like to say. This compact Audi comes with some not so compact specifications. First and foremost, the 4.2-liter full alloy DOHC-V8 sits menacingly under the hood. What do you think about it? This mill was designed for 420 HP and 317 lb-ft of torque from the factory. I bet it’s gimmicks.

Of course, these are large numbers. To get the most out of them, there’s a 6-speed stick and a Quattro AWD that feeds 255 / 35R19 Goodyears with seven-spoke alloys that you can play with. Model-specific sports seats keep you in place while all these fancy mechanics try to throw you around as well.

This comes in Avus Silver Pearl over a black leather interior. The seller doesn’t provide many photos in the ad, but fortunately contains a link to a collection of high-resolution photos that give us a good overview of all aspects of the car.

It’s a pretty nice view too. There are 148,000 kilometers on the clock, which for us Muricans is just over 91,000 miles. The car is also 12 years old now, but it doesn’t appear to show the years or the distance in its current presentation. The body seems to be without any significant defects and looks pretty bad in all its splendor. Who doesn’t like the bright mirror caps on these cars?

Inside, it looks just as good, with no problems with the upholstery and with everything you could want. The carbon fiber trim covers both the dashboard accents and the center console. Aside from some light trim and piping, this is a dark and serious place.

There’s also a little more carbon fiber in the engine compartment, and don’t experts always tell us that we need more carbon fiber? Here the inlet is covered with a supplement at the opposite end of the snake nest. Everything is just as clean here as in the rest of the car, and you wonder if the miles were collected in a hermetically sealed means of transport.

The trunk also presents itself and in case you are wondering where the battery is located, it is located in the underbody, where the spare tire is for smaller A4 models. The Big Ass brakes are said to have been recently renewed, and mechanical problems with the car are not mentioned in the ad.

But you know that Audi RS4 and mechanical problems are not incompatible partners, do you? These engines have their weaknesses and work on any Audi that needs wheelbarrows full of money because many parts are expensive and the cars are complicated wrenches of the wrench.

That being said, you’re probably intrigued by this, and with a clean title, exceptional presentation, and low miles, you might be wondering what such an animal could cost.

The seller says they are motivated, and that motivated them to offer the Audi for $ 29,000. That’s in Canadian dollars, of course, and according to the Internet, that’s about $ 22,042 for American greenbacks.

What do you think of this Hot Rod Audi and these kinds of questions? Is it worth a trip? Or is that a price you are adopting, Audi?

You decide!

