Is that your pig? Police attempt to reunite stray pigs with their owner

Updated: 11:38 a.m. EST Jan 23, 2020

With a request to keep the jokes for later, the Sutton police asked for help in reuniting a stray pig with its owner. Officers said the animal was found Thursday in the Lincoln Road area. “Our animal control officer has indicated that he does not handle pig incidents, so we are looking for help from you to safely bring him home,” the police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-865-4449.

