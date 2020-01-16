Since announcing that they would retire as members of the royal family, all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as the rest of the family.

It has been reported that the Queen was not aware of their decision before it was made public, but while members of the royal family were initially “ devastated and disappointed ”, the monarch gave their move his seal of approval, stating: “ My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent family life while remaining an important part of my family.”

But one thing that many have noticed is that the royal family seems to be wearing brown – maybe a sign of solidarity? – since the news broke.

During a visit to Canada House in London the day before the announcement, Meghan wore a brown ensemble and, of course, looked as chic as ever.

However, according to the principles of color psychology in Very Well Mind, there might actually be a meaning behind your choice of color.

Apparently, it is “often associated with resilience, reliability, security and safety”.

After the Sussex announcement, the queen was also spotted wearing brown, despite the fact that she usually opted for brighter hues in public. According to the BBC, she even once said: “If I wore beige, no one would know who I am.”

Could her choice indicate that she supports Meghan?

It wouldn’t be the first time the Queen chooses to make a statement with her outfits – remember when the Internet was convinced to have omitted Donald Trump with his choice of tiara? Following the Brexit referendum, she also opened Parliament with a speech on the UK’s decision to leave the EU in a blue hat decorated with flowers.

Kate was also spotted wearing a chocolate turtleneck and beige coat last week as she left Kensington Palace.

Since it is a color that the three members of the royal family rarely wear, many believe that it is a sign of mutual support.

But could it just be a coincidence?

We leave it to you to decide.