Is that Shawn Ashmore or Aaron Ashmore in Netflix’s Locke & Key?

Aaron Ashmore is Uncle Duncan at Locke & Key: Photo Credit: Netflix

When Netflix brought the comic series Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez to life in his new original Locke & Key, one of the most famous faces of the cast was Uncle Duncan, who helped the Locke family move to their new home.

Uncle Duncan was the Locke patriarch’s younger brother, who was killed by a student, causing the family to be uprooted and moving across the country to Matheson, Massachusettes, and the Locke family’s castle, the Key House.

However, when Uncle Duncan showed up, many fans had a hard time figuring out who he was. Some thought it was X-Men actor Shawn Ashmore.

Who is Uncle Duncan at Locke & Key?

However, it is not Shawn Ashmore who plays Uncle Duncan at Locke & Key, but his twin brother Aaron Ashmore.

In the comics, Uncle Duncan was a gay man who lived with his partner outside the old family home. It was also an important part of comic book history.

He witnessed a terrible event and took his memories as a protective measure. However, when the memories returned, he was in great danger of a terrible evil.

He has the same backstory on the Netflix show, but his personal relationships were only hinted at and he was only there to add a little mystery to the mystery when the Locke kids searched for the truth.

Shawn Ashmore and Aaron Ashmore

Shawn Ashmore is the most famous of the Ashore twins. He has appeared in several major films, including the X-Men franchise. He was Ice-Man in the original trilogy and then returned for X-Men: Apocalypse.

He also had major roles in the TV series The Following and in films like The Ruins. However, Aaron Ashmore also has his own success.

Before this last role in Netflix’s Locke & Key, he appeared in the comic series Smallville. In this genesis of Superman, Ashmore played Jimmy Olsen.

He also had a major role in the Canadian science fiction series Killjoys as well as in the SyFy series Warehouse 13. He had memorable minor roles in shows such as Designated Survivor, In Plain Sight and Veronica Mars.

Shawn and Aaron Ashmore were born in 1979 and at the age of 40 the two have had a great career in Hollywood, although most fans still can’t tell the two apart.

All 10 episodes of Locke & Key are currently streamed on Netflix.