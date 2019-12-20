Is "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" good? It depends on who you ask

Loading...

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" has caused division between fans and critics. The reviewers seem to be mixed, leaning towards the negative. However, members of the public seem to enjoy it.

What's going on: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hit theaters Thursday night across the country. The film's comments were published a few days earlier, as media projections occurred on Tuesday and the world premiere occurred on Monday.

Rotten Tomatoes released its initial critical score on Wednesday. The score was 58% of 305 comments.

Yes, but: The public seems to be loving the new movie. Currently stands at 86% with 9,205 comments.

Where to classify: Here is a glimpse of where it is located in terms of audience score on Rotten Tomatoes:

"Empire Strikes Back" – 97%

"A new hope" – 96%

"Return of the Jedi" – 94%

"The Force Awakens" – 86%

"The rise of Skywalker" – 86%

"Rogue": 86%

"Revenge of the Sith" – 66%

"Solo" – 63%

"The Phantom Menace" – 59%

"Attack of the clones" – 56%

"The Last Jedi" – 43%

To carry out: Audience scores and critics' scores are very different for "The Rise of Skywalker," and that makes sense. Many of the critics suggested that the film does a lot to please fans with callbacks, cameos and references to previous Star Wars products. Clearly, fans appreciate this new movie, rating it almost as high as "The Force Awakens."