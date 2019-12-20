Is "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" good? It depends on who you ask

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" has caused division between fans and critics. The reviewers seem to be mixed, leaning towards the negative. However, members of the public seem to enjoy it.
- What's going on: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hit theaters Thursday night across the country. The film's comments were published a few days earlier, as media projections occurred on Tuesday and the world premiere occurred on Monday.
- The initial views of the premiere were mixed. The reviews published on Wednesday also presented mixed results.
Rotten Tomatoes released its initial critical score on Wednesday. The score was 58% of 305 comments.
Yes, but: The public seems to be loving the new movie. Currently stands at 86% with 9,205 comments.
Where to classify: Here is a glimpse of where it is located in terms of audience score on Rotten Tomatoes:
- "Empire Strikes Back" – 97%
- "A new hope" – 96%
- "Return of the Jedi" – 94%
- "The Force Awakens" – 86%
- "The rise of Skywalker" – 86%
- "Rogue": 86%
- "Revenge of the Sith" – 66%
- "Solo" – 63%
- "The Phantom Menace" – 59%
- "Attack of the clones" – 56%
- "The Last Jedi" – 43%
To carry out: Audience scores and critics' scores are very different for "The Rise of Skywalker," and that makes sense. Many of the critics suggested that the film does a lot to please fans with callbacks, cameos and references to previous Star Wars products. Clearly, fans appreciate this new movie, rating it almost as high as "The Force Awakens."